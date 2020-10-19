Hemp and cannabis seeds contain essential omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. These healthy fats are necessary for the body to function correctly. They play a critical role both for the hormonal balance and for the cardiovascular system. The relationship between the two fatty acids is essential.

If you want to fin edible hemp seeds, many stores are now offering a great selection of products. But if you’re going to collect the best cannabis seeds, you can buy on Sensoryseeds some of the unique marijuana seeds from the BSF seed bank.

Cannabis seeds are suitable for your body

The right fatty acid ratio promotes many essential body processes. Both blood clotting and inflammation in the body can have a positive effect on the correct fatty acid ratio.

If you have an unbalanced diet, the ratio can be 20: 1 or even higher. Many diseases, especially of the cardiovascular system, can develop in this way.

Gamma-linoleic acid is contained in hemp seeds and especially in cannabis oil. It is an omega-6 fatty acid that is extremely rare and only found in a few foods. It has anti-inflammatory effects and can reduce the risk of diseases such as neurodermatitis. Hemp oil is pressed from hemp seeds and is suitable for consumption.

Cannabis seeds and antioxidants

Hemp seeds contain numerous antioxidants that help prevent cell damage and scavenge free radicals. Free radicals are caused by air pollution, harmful habits like smoking and UV radiation. They attack the cells and can damage them. It can accelerate the ageing process and cause numerous diseases. It can also cause cancer.

Antioxidants can neutralize these free radicals as the radicals combine with the antioxidants instead of with the cells and can neutralize them. Besides, antioxidants protect against ageing processes and diseases such as cancer.

Other elements in cannabis seeds

The small seeds contain essential trace elements such as iron, magnesium and zinc. Just 30 grams of hemp seeds cover around a quarter of the iron requirement, half the magnesium requirement and a third of the zinc requirement of an adult.

However, the exact daily requirement differs from person to person. Trace elements are essential for the body. They support the body functions. A deficiency in certain trace elements can sometimes have harmful consequences.

Cannabis seeds and vitamins

Hemp seeds have beneficial effects on the body and provide essential nutrients. The vitamin B2 stands out in particular. The Nutrition Society recommends consuming at least 1 milligram of the vitamin daily. Vitamin B2 can help reduce stress and is involved in various metabolic processes. The vitamin is mainly absorbed through animal products such as milk and meat. Vegetarians and vegans can improve their vitamin B2 balance with hemp seeds, among other things.

There is also a high content of vitamin E and vitamin B3. In this way, part of an adult’s daily needs can be covered. Vitamin E is best known for its antioxidant effects. Vitamin B3 can lower the cholesterol level and thus prevent some cardiovascular diseases.

Nutritional table for 100 grams of cannabis seeds:

Carbohydrates: 5.3 grams

Protein: 24.7 grams

Fat: 35.2 grams

Dietary fibre: 27.4 grams

Vitamin E: 5.9 milligrams

Vitamin B2: 0.2 milligrams

Vitamin B3: 9.3 milligrams

Iron: 13.8 milligrams

Magnesium: 467milligrams

Zinc: 7 milligrams

How to correctly dose cannabis seeds?

There are a few things to keep in mind with the correct dosage of cannabis seeds. Similar to chia seeds, hemp seeds swell under the influence of liquids and bind them. If the seeds are consumed raw, they can swell in the stomach. Therefore, when consuming cannabis seeds, one should ensure adequate fluid intake.

The seeds also contain a lot of fibre. On the one hand, this is good because the seeds fill you up for longer and promote digestion.

However, if you ingest too many hemp seeds, it can lead to gas and diarrhea. To get used to the fibre content, start with just one tablespoon of hemp seeds a day. You can now increase this slowly until you reach a dosage of 3 to 5 tablespoons a day. With this amount, an adult is optimally supplied with nutrients.

However, you shouldn’t take this amount all at once. It is better to incorporate the seeds into meals throughout the day.

For example, you could add a tablespoon to your muesli in the morning to start the day with energy. At noon, add a tablespoon of the seeds to the salad. In between, you can add the seeds to the smoothie or yoghurt or use them as an ingredient in homemade bread in the evening. Besides, hemp oil is suitable to refine pasta dishes and other dishes.

Risks and side effects of cannabis seeds

Hemp seeds can have significant side effects or be completely harmless. The decisive factor is the THC level. In over-the-counter products, the THC value should be very low and therefore have almost no side effects. In individual cases.

However, the guide value may be exceeded, and products have to be recalled. Tea with hemp leaves, in particular, is often at the upper limit of the specified guide value. The consumer advice centre warns above all about hemp products from abroad, as there are no standard controls.

A product with too high a THC level can sometimes cause dizziness, a racing heart and anxiety. Pregnant women, in particular, should make sure that the THC level is low when consuming hemp products.

Anyone who worries that the consumption of cannabis seeds will result in a positive drug test can rest assured. The average cannabis seeds consumption cannot be detected either in the blood or in the urine. Neither can you get into a state of intoxication by consuming cannabis seeds.