SFL Interactive and Maximum Games have released a new gameplay trailer showcasing the elimination mode from their upcoming arcade sports game, Street Power Football.

The fast-paced elimination mode is played in 1v1 on half of a playground with two teammates from each side on the bench. Each time a goal is scored, the opposing player is eliminated and must leave the field, with another teammate subbing in until the losing team has no players left and it is ‘game over’ for them.

If you catch the ball in elimination mode, you have 10 seconds to get to the goal and score, after that the goal will close. The goal will re-open when you step outside of the penalty area or lose possession of the ball.

Watch the Street Power Football elimination mode gameplay trailer HERE.

Street Power Football (Street Power Soccer in North America) will be available globally in digital and retail stores for PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam on August 25.

Street Power Football combines creative style with high-energy action for an over-the-top soccer and arcade videogame experience. Street Power Football features six distinct game modes, tons of customisable options to style your team to your liking, pumped up music, stages and ambassadors from around the world including Sean Garnier, Liv Cooke, Melody Donchet, Andrew Henderson and many more.

