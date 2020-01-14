Oven valeting specialists Ovenu – which has two franchises in the North East – has been named a ‘Rising Star’ of the UK’s franchise sector by industry bible Elite Franchise.

As well as being awarded the accolade, Ovenu increased its standing in the publication’s Top 100 Franchises – shooting up the rankings from 82 to 52.

It’s the third year the expert judging panel has named the business – the only oven cleaning franchise to feature in the Top 100 – as one of the country’s most outstanding performers.

The judges, which included Andrew Brattesani, HSBC’s head of UK franchising, described Ovenu as “undisputed experts in their field” and “a perfect fit for hard working people who appreciate the benefits that a tried, tested and trusted franchise brand offers aspiring business people.”

They added: “What differentiates Ovenu from the many similar companies in the sector is the outstanding knowledge, help, support and practical guidance on offer to franchisees through every stage of their business development.

“The initial and ongoing fee structure is realistic and easy to understand and the most recently introduced version of the client management system is generating significantly extra profits for all franchisees.”

Ovenu was founded in 1994 by managing director Rik Hellewell, who has since gone on to attract and recruit hundreds of successful franchisees throughout the country.

He said: “There are more than 1,300 franchises operating in the UK, so to even make it into Elite Franchise’s Top 100 is a huge achievement, especially considering some of the household names we are up against.

“To improve on last year’s standing and be named a Rising Star of the industry is a real accomplishment and an acknowledgement of the many years of hard work that has gone into making this a leading brand with more than 100,000 satisfied customers every year.”

“It also reflects the solid business model upon which Ovenu is founded as well as the dedication, training and ongoing support that ensures our franchisees are set up for success.”

Its reputation for quality and service has allowed it to create a market leading network of around 100 locally based, franchised oven cleaning and valeting experts.

Ovenu currently has two franchises in the North East, based in Darlington and Durham.

For more details of franchising opportunities with Ovenu visit http://www.ovenufranchise.co.uk or call 01189 743911 for an informal chat.