Go North East is looking for new bus drivers and engineers to fill over 100 positions within its award-winning company.

Anyone who might like to try their hand at driving a bus or fancies a career switch to mechanics, can pop along to the company’s forthcoming recruitment open day at Metrocentre Coach Park on Sunday 6 February between 10am until 2pm.

There are 85 bus driving jobs available, and Go North East’s award-winning driver training academy can have people on the road fully trained within a month.

The jobs on offer come with real purpose, helping the region drive into a greener future by connecting communities, busting congestion, and improving air quality.

A starting salary of £21,000 a year is provided and there are plenty of opportunities for overtime, with some drivers earning up to £35,000 a year.

There are a number of depots across the North East, with bus drivers based at Chester-le-Street, Consett, Gateshead, Hexham, Percy Main, Peterlee, Sunderland and Washington.

A minimum of 12 months car driving experience is required, and applications are also welcomed from those who already hold a PCV licence.

The job includes a range of benefits, such as free travel for you and heavily discounted travel for your family, as well as the ability to save up to 5% at supermarkets and up to 10% at high street retailers.

The region’s largest bus company is also seeking 16 mechanical engineers who can help get its fleet of around 600 buses safely out on the road each day.

Engineering roles available include skilled fitters, skilled PCV/HGV electricians, and skilled coachbuilders, with applicants requiring a level 3 qualification in car, HGV or PCV engineering or electrical maintenance.

Stephen King, commercial director at Go North East, said: “Our dedicated workforce play a critical role in keeping the region moving, and we’re looking for more people to join our hardworking teams across the North East.

“From 10am until 2pm on Sunday 6 February, we’re hosting an open day at Metrocentre Coach Park, with buses on site, for any inspiring drivers to have a go behind the wheel.

“If you fancy a change of career and have great customer service skills, our award-winning training team can teach you to drive a bus, where you’ll become part of a well-established and respected regional business, that has great opportunities for progression.”

To find out more about the jobs on offer at Go North East, visit gonortheast.co.uk/join-the-team.