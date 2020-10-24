An appeal to support the Great North Air Ambulance Service in memory of Mr Clark has received an overwhelming response. Following the devastating and untimely passing of Mr Clark, a much-loved and highly regarded Deputy Headteacher at Richmond School and Sixth Form College, his family announced they would like any donations in his memory to help the vital work of the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) in the area.

Mr Clark’s family and the school community have been astounded by the tremendous response to the appeal, which includes a donation of £11,000 by Applegreen plc to purchase a Lucus 3 machine, a specialist piece of equipment that delivers chest compressions for patients suffering cardiac arrest. Applegreen are the leading roadside convenience retailer, with 164 sites, including Welcome Break, across the UK, and Nadine Stacey, Head of UK Operations, was once a pupil at Richmond School and her daughter is a current student. Applegreen support many community projects and were looking to support a charity when the tragic news of Mr Clarks accident was announced.

Nadine said: “At Applegreen we are delighted to support the GNAAS during these unprecedented times. We are grateful to all healthcare workers, essential service providers, staff and suppliers at this difficult time.

“We are proud to continue fuelling and supporting the UK’s essential services through this pandemic. We will look forward to supporting the GNAAS in the future and have further projects in the pipeline”

There has also been a huge amount of student-led support for the appeal, with a range of different initiatives taking place. Will Arnold, in Year 11, is organising a walk, cycle or run challenge from 24th October to 9th November in recognition of Mr Clark’s love of sport and the great outdoors. Everyone is invited to take part in this inclusive event and more details can be found at uk.gofundme.com/f/mr-clark-memorial

Unity Shrimpton, in Year 13, has been learning a selection of Mr Clark’s favourite songs, from Dougie MacLean to Sons of Zion, and will be busking in Richmond market place during half-term and also after college in the first week of November. Oliver Stewart, in Year 9, brought in a luxury hamper to school to raffle and this has raised a phenomenal £606 for the charity. Shakari Walters, a keen baker, is planning a bake sale or raffle of baked goods, once the current C19 restrictions have been lifted’

Sophie Bendelow, of GNAAS, said: “The students at Richmond are showing that out of something so horrendous, something positive can emerge. We are touched by their selfless actions and the support they are being given by Applegreen, the school and the wider community. This money will have a positive effect on other people’s lives. It will ease suffering and may save lives. Everyone involved should be immensely proud of that and we thank them wholeheartedly for thinking of us.”

Jenna Potter, Headteacher, concluded: “At a time when, as a school, we have been genuinely challenged and deeply saddened by the loss of Mr Clark, who was such an important part of our staff team, my faith in the goodness of young people has been reinforced further by the response of our students. They have been thoughtful, creative and resilient, putting to one side their own sadness to think of others. Without any doubt they have exceeded the very high standards that we all expect of them. This is genuinely a time that as a staff we feel humbled to witness their actions.

“We are also immensely grateful to Nadine Stacey, and her colleagues at Applegreen, for their tremendous donation of the Lucus machine. It is wonderful to hear that they will be continuing to support the Great North Air Ambulance Service in the future.”