Pacifica Group has announced its latest acquisition as part of an ongoing strategy to grow the expertise and geographic coverage of its domestic appliance services division.

Established Nuneaton-based business, The Domestic Appliance Company Ltd (DAC) becomes the latest addition to the Pacifica Appliance Services portfolio, which is one of the UK’s largest appliance repair specialists.

DAC is the second strategic acquisition in a matter of months for Houghton-le-Spring-based Pacifica Group, demonstrating its continued investment in its domestic appliance service division.

The deal is part of Pacifica Group’s strategic expansion, assisted by growth investor Synova Capital that has partnered with Pacifica’s founders to support both organic and acquisition led growth. In September, Pacifica also acquired Suffolk-based TK Garnham & Sons Ltd to increase its coverage of the South East.

Founded in 2005 by Michelle Murphy and her husband Robert Murphy, DAC is a regional provider of field service engineers for in-home appliance repair, specifically white goods. Operating throughout the West Midlands as well as further afield in Stoke and Leicester, it carries out in the region of 18,000 repairs a year working with a number of clients, most notably Electrolux and The Warranty Group.

Managing Director of DAC, Michelle Murphy said: “The move to Pacifica Appliance Services a positive development for the business and will allow continued growth, along with the opportunity to work alongside some additional new customers.

“We are looking forward to becoming part of the PAS family, and along with our 14-strong team of field service engineers, we will be continuing to build strong relationships throughout the industry to support PAS’ well-established client partnerships and robust operational processes.”

Kevin Brown, CEO of Pacifica Group, said: “DAC Ltd is an established business and comes with a strong team, which is well regarded throughout the Midlands. The acquisition of this business demonstrates our commitment to increasing our national presence in the appliance repair industry.

“I would like to welcome Michelle and her husband Robert to Pacifica; their experience and knowledge is invaluable, and I am confident that we will successfully deliver further growth to the business.”

Pacifica Group was advised on the acquisition of DAC Ltd by its legal partners Ward Hadaway, led by corporate finance partner James Nightingale.