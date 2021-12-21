Everybody knows about the streaming giant Netflix and its library of over 16,000+ movies/TV shows. There are new features added monthly and it continues to house some of the best from the industry. Netflix has partnered with many production houses to release features, but they come after certain conditions to follow. You might be wondering what conditions?

Imagine your friend in the US telling you about The Office show on Netflix and compels you to watch it. You tune into your own Netflix account but don’t find the US version anywhere.

That is because Netflix has set regional limitations for some of its productions and shows. It is all part of their strict agreement with production houses to set the audience that can stream the shows.

That is when people started integrating the security tools of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). In this article, we will talk in-depth about VPNs and our pick of the best VPN for Netflix in UK. Of course, every product has a free and paid option so we will take you through the choice point by point. Let’s get started:

What are VPNs?

VPNs help you secure your streaming and surfing by hiding your IP address through an allocated private network connection. This allows the device to maintain anonymity on Wi-Fi connections and the activity logs are hidden. It gained popularity for office workers as companies needed to secure their important information.

VPNs allow you to acquire a different region’s IP address as well. This lets you access region-exclusive sites and content. In the case of Netflix, it is already regionally divided (Netflix US, UK, Canada, Australia, etc.) and a VPN helps you bypass geo-restrictions. In this pandemic era, VPNs and Netflix went together like peanut butter and jelly.

There are many VPNs in the market, and we have listed out some of the best-paid options available. You will understand why we only listed the paid options once you go through the differences between the two. They are as follows:

ExpressVPN NordVPN CyberGhost IP Vanish PureVPN ProtonVPN Windscribe TunnelBear OperaVPN PrivateVPN

Now let’s talk about the features of paid vs. free VPNs

Paid vs. Free VPNs

Cost

You might be wondering what a free VPN cost would be? Your mind says “free”, but it costs you something more important than money. You are giving the VPN the ability to be your security guard for free, so it is bound to earn some way or another.

It has been reported by users of free VPN that they witnessed a huge loss of data after many months of use. Such VPNs have been closed because of unethical behaviour but they are still at large.

Some VPNs make money by pushing disturbing ads on your homepages. It is also a fact that some free VPNs can sell your data to third-party bodies that you’re unfamiliar with.

On the other hand, a paid VPN fulfils its service by costing only money. It keeps no logs and promises a safe and secure streaming experience. The bottom line here is, pay with your money, not with your data.

Protection

Paid VPNs are well equipped with strong security protocols and encryptions. If you scroll through paid VPN details, you’ll find protocols like IPsec, L2TP, PPTP, SSL, and more. The protection is also going through constant improvements in the shape of upgrades. Paid VPNs have packages specific to the type of use as well.

On the other hand, a free VPN does not make such a promise. There’s no way a free VPN can equip security protocols without charging something.

Tracking and selling data

As I said, a paid VPN keeps no personal logs which give you pure anonymity during surfing and streaming. I can’t say the same about free VPNs. If you’re giving a VPN power to hide your data, it might just be saving it for third-party apps looking to buy it.

Paid VPNs are backed by support teams and constant upgrades that stop many hackers attempts every day. You also don’t worry about tracking and selling your precious data when you have a paid VPN.

Bandwidth Limitation

If you’re streaming Netflix, you need strong bandwidth. If you have a paid VPN, it can maintain your strong internet speed by having dedicated servers. Some VPNs have servers in areas where you’re looking to stream content like the US, UK, Australia, Canada, etc.

At the same time, free VPNs may have given region access to users but have displayed poor speed. Because the data runs through a different IP address to yours, it requires a lot of bandwidth, the kind only dedicated servers can give. In this case, paid VPNs to ensure a smooth experience.

Free VPN as an option

By now, you must be hanging onto the idea of getting a paid VPN. For safety reasons, this would be our suggestion too. But it would be unjust if we didn’t mention some cases where free VPNs have proven to be useful. Also, there are some cases in which you can use a free VPN. Those cases can be:

If you want to stream content occasionally

If you can work with free functionalities offered by the service

Some VPNs boast their high-end features in paid versions, but even their limited free versions have material that can help you stream content.

Conclusion

By now, you understand what works best for you. Because VPNs are a matter of security, it just seems fair to opt for paid options rather than free. The most popular and highly rated VPNs are the paid ones, and we hope this article aligns with your choice. Happy streaming!