Today at CES, Panasonic announced the release of three new wireless headphones, RB-M700B, RB-M500B, and RB-M300B, with enhanced bass performance, delivering an audio experience of full immersion in bottom-heavy tracks wherever you go.

XBS DEEP Delivers Premium Bass Performance

Equipped with Panasonic’s bass playback technology “XBS DEEP (Extra Bass System Deep) *1”, these headphones are built for enjoying low frequency music like trap and rap music. The XBS DEEP playback technology was developed by optimal tuning of the housing structure, the driver equalizing function providing powerful bass performance with unprecedented well-defined deep bass response.

Experience Concert-Quality Bass Sound

Further improving the bass performance is the built-in Bass Reactor*2 which amplifies low frequencies in response to the track’s bass sounds. The Bass Reactor*2 simulates deep, booming bass, like that in a night club or concert, by transmitting amplified low-end sound directly to the ears as real low-frequency vibrations.

Harmonic Tuning EQ

Equipped with harmonic tuning EQ, the headphones provide a clear, crisp heavy bass sound by adjusting harmonic overtones, magnifying bass sounds below 100Hz and suppressing bass above 100Hz.

Bass-blow Port

The headphones’ structure further contributes to the bass performance with optimal positioning of the air outflow port in the cabinet, allowing the diaphragm’s precise piston movement to crisply reproduce low-end frequency outlines.

Free-edge Driver System

The 40mm driver unit produces sound evenly through the distortion-resistant diaphragm, and allows the headphones to achieve a deep, delicate bass.

Designed for Comfort and Long-Term Wear

The RB-M700B, RB-M500B and RB-M300B headphones are designed for comfortable, long-term wear, enabled by Side Pressure Dispersion Technology, which ergonomically adjusts the lateral pressure balance between the headband and ear pads.

The RB-M700B, RB-M500B AND RB-M300B will be available in April 2020.

*1 XBS DEEP (Extra Bass System Deep) is a fusion of three technologies: Harmonic Tuning EQ, Free-Edge Driver System, and Bass-Blow Port.

*2 Not included in RB-M300B.