A Darlington pupil has been inspired to pursue a career as a paramedic after being impressed by the efforts of the emergency services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lucy Hall, deputy head girl at Wyvern Academy, was among those receiving her GCSE results at the Darlington school today.

She said: “I was really nervous coming in today because these results could determine the career path I take, but to get good results and to represent the school, it makes you feel so proud.

“Now I want to go on to be a paramedic, because I just think it’s a really interesting thing to do, saving lives, and with the whole coronavirus, now I feel this is the right thing for me.

“I watched the news and saw the ambulances and how they’ve been dealing with things, and it made me think that we need more people just helping other people.”

Wyvern Academy’s Year 11 Pastoral Leader, Becky Agnew, said: “We’re so proud of all the students. They’ve come through a lot and worked so hard and kept trying all through lockdown.

“It’s been a really good, close-knit year group, and it’s just lovely seeing them today and showing them how proud we are of them.”

Among the school’s top performers was deputy head boy Shayan Malik, who joined Wyvern Academy in Year 9 after moving to the UK from Pakistan.

Shayan’s teachers praised him for becoming an “asset and a real ambassador” for the school, and congratulated him on achieving top marks – seven 9s and an 8.

Shayan said: “I’m really happy to have got the grades I did. Wyvern has been a very welcoming place to be, and I’ve met some great people – both friends and teachers.

“The teachers are all really good, each and every one of them. I don’t think I would have worked as hard as I did without them.”

Shayan has been accepted into Newcastle Grammar School on the strength of his results, and is considering a future career as a surgeon after A-levels.

One student with an extra reason to rejoice was Debbie Gabor, who also celebrated her 16th birthday today, and received just what she wanted. She said: “I passed everything, so it’s a really good birthday!”