In the same month that Co-op Childcare was named as one of the Top 20 nursery groups in the UK, parents and children at Newbiggin, Newburn and Newcastle Nurseries have been showing their appreciation for staff on National Nursery Practitioner Day (17th October).

Newbiggin, Newburn and Newcastle nurseries are three of 45 nurseries operated by Co-op Childcare, which was handed the Top 20 award by daynurseries.co.uk this month, based on reviews from children’s families and carers.

They rated nurseries on the standard of the facilities, learning, care, activities, staff, food, cleanliness, safeguarding, value for money and more.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “It is a real achievement to be recognised for being in the Top 20 nursery groups by children’s families and carers.

“Co-op Childcare has shown that its nurseries are having a big impact on children’s wellbeing and development.

“This year has been a huge challenge for nurseries, many of whom were offering childcare to vulnerable and keyworker children during lockdown and have now opened up fully, giving parents and children that vital return to ‘normality’.”

Now Newbiggin, Newburn and Newcastle Nurseries have installed an appreciation wall where parents and children can shower their favourite staff members with compliments as part of National Nursery Practitioner Day.

National Nursery Practitioner Day was launched by Co-op Childcare in 2018 to shine a light on the hard work and dedication of nursery nurses across the country, and to say thank you for all of their hard work and amazing efforts nationwide.

Sally Bonnar, chief operating officer of Co-op Childcare, said: “Our nursery practitioners are the heart and soul of our nurseries and it’s important to us that they get the recognition they deserve.

“That’s why we organised National Nursery Practitioner Day, to do just that! October 17th marks this very special day and it’s your chance to say ‘thank you’ to your local nursery team.

“Our colleagues have gone the extra mile during 2020 to make sure children are safe and happy during what has been a very challenging time for many families.”

Parents can also send their messages of support by posting a message for their favourite staff member on the nurseries’ Facebook pages.

It comes after The Midcounties Co-operative, owners of Co-op Childcare, provided childcare support worth more than £40,000 to key workers during lockdown through its Frontline Hero Support Fund.