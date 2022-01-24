Six Nations rugby supporters could be paying over 60% more for official game day parking compared to booking via YourParkingSpace.co.uk

Renting out a driveway could also help fans avoid the scrum to leave busy car parks

Fans may wish to convert the money and time saved on a few carefully chosen items of official merchandise

Savvy supporters visiting Twickenham, Murrayfield and the Principality Stadium for the upcoming Six Nations rugby tournament can kick into touch expensive parking fees often associated with stadium car parks by booking an empty driveway via YourParkingSpace.co.uk.

Indeed, official stadium parking for when England lock horns with the Dragons of Wales on Sunday 26th February could set supporters back a staggering £35. However, parking a mere five-minute stroll from the home of England Rugby via YourParkingSpace.co.uk can be had for as little as £11.63, representing a smart saving of 66%.

Meanwhile, parking just 10 minutes from Twickenham via YourParkingSpace.co.uk costs just £7.88 for three hours for England’s highly anticipated clash with Ireland on Saturday 12th March, compared to £35 at an official stadium car park nearby.

Harrison Wood, CEO at YourParkingSpace.co.uk, commented: “Rented driveways can offer a viable cost-effective alternative to traditional car parks when visiting big sporting events such as the Six Nations Championship, meaning fans can leave the players to take the big hits, not their wallets.”

And with restrictions on outdoor sporting events soon to be lifted in Scotland and Wales, Twickenham is not the only venue where cheaper parking deals can be found, with a host of driveways located around Murrayfield and the Principality Stadium.

When Scotland take on England in Edinburgh for their Calcutta Cup clash on Saturday 5th February, those driving to the game will need to pay £30 for official stadium parking. However, with YourParkingSpace.co.uk, supporters can find parking for just £5.

Similar deals can also be claimed close to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff when Wales battle Les Blues of France on Friday 11th March, including a driveway parking space for only £7 just a four-minute walk from the ground. By contrast, a nearby traditional car park will cost supporters £19.

Harrison added: “After much uncertainty about whether crowds will be present in Edinburgh and Cardiff, it will be great to see and hear the Scots and Welsh back their teams at a packed Murrayfield and Principality Stadium.

“And with substantial savings on parking up for grabs via YourParkingSpace.co.uk, fans will have an extra reason to belt out a rousing rendition of Flower of Scotland or Land of my Fathers from the stands.”

However, a monetary saving is not the only advantage, as many of the driveways situated around the stadiums are also perfectly situated for a quick getaway.

Harrison concluded: “Not only is a swift departure ideal if your team has lost, but also because fans using official car parks often report a scrummage to exit at the end of the match, resulting in huge delays.

“So, with a double advantage of cost as well as time savings, rugby fans may well decide to convert the money and time they saved on a few carefully chosen items of official merchandise!”

For more information on YourParkingSpace.co.uk or to find out about renting out unused parking spaces please visit www.yourparkingspace.co.uk.