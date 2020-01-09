PARTYGOERS at one of Tyneside’s most popular venues have raised £20,000 for a leading North East charity.

Newcastle cabaret club Boulevard chose the Graham Wylie Foundation to be its 2019 charity partner, allowing staff to fundraise at every one of its sell-out Christmas shows.

And the money raised, through bucket collections and a raffle, will now go to help children across the region.

The show opened in November – featuring club favourite Danni Dee and The Broadway Dancers – and the team said the sum raised for the Foundation is the highest yet.

“Boulevard are delighted with the money raised through the generosity of our guests over the Christmas season; especially as it’s going to such a fantastic cause here in the North East,” said Boulevard’s Dan Cunningham.

“We are great admirers of the work of the Foundation to help, educate and inspire children and young people in the region and our special thanks go to the volunteers who gave up their time to fundraise and the Foundation’s Val Wilkinson, who spearheaded the operation.’

Boulevard’s year-long charity partnership with the Graham Wylie Foundation also inspired October’s inaugural Halloween Spectacular event, which raised more than £150k for the charity.

The announcement comes just days after news of a knighthood for Graham Wylie for his services to business and charity in the North East, in HM The Queen’s New Year’s Honours List.

“This is certainly shaping up to be a memorable year,” he said, “not just for me and the Foundation, but for the children and their families who will benefit from this money.

“Boulevard has a huge fan base and we are incredibly grateful to have been their chosen charity,” said Sir Graham, who personally meets all the running costs of the Foundation.

For more information, visit www.grahamwyliefoundation.org.uk.