PATRICK LONERGAN RECRUITMENT APPOINTS NEW CLIENT MANAGER

Patrick Lonergan Recruitment has announced the appointment of Steven Turnbull as its new Client Manager to support company growth and strengthen its position in the recruitment industry for businesses.

Steven brings over 30 years of experience, having previously worked in manufacturing and engineering. Within his previous sector, he was responsible for overseeing the day-to-day responsibilities of staff and implementing the training and development of his team members.

Prior to joining Patrick Lonergan Recruitment, Steven was Manufacturing Director at Tolwood Multi-fasteners in Newton Aycliffe, where he led the recruitment of all operational staff. In 2007, Steven joined global business, TMD Friction, and was promoted to UK Engineering Manager in 2013, where he spent 8 years overseeing national projects and programmes, with a strong focus on people and planning.

Patrick Lonergan Recruitment was established in 2016 by Patrick Lonergan, who prior to setting up his own business, had spent 12 years working in the recruitment industry with both national and regional firms.

The business operates on a client-led approach to recruitment, as opposed to a traditional agency model. The business aims to fulfil vacancies through a headhunting approach, through which a clear process has been established to keep the client, their business, environment and culture at the forefront of each candidate selection process.

Despite the pandemic, Patrick Lonergan Recruitment has announced strong growth plans and has continued to expand over recent months. The new appointment is a significant step for the company moving forward and Patrick hopes it will be the first in a line of further key appointments to help grow the business.

Steven Turnbull said: “This opportunity has come at the perfect time for me. In recent years I have been extremely interested in recruitment and this was a pathway I wanted to explore in the next phase of my career.

“My experience working with recruitment firms over the years means I understand how essential it is to get the right fit with a client and candidate. With my level of knowledge, I am confident I can not only align well with the current ethos here at Patrick Lonergan Recruitment but also help drive it even further forward.”

Steven has joined the business at a time of great optimism and opportunity, bringing with him the perfect combination that will strengthen and support the vision of the business.

Patrick added, “Being able to bring Steven on board is a significant move for the business. We have built up our client portfolio with a strong client-led approach. It is fantastic having his 30 years Operations & Group Engineering management experience to support businesses across the UK.

Throughout his career, Steven has recruited individuals and teams in a variety of roles that support the whole business. With a strong focus on people, Steven has total synergy to our values and ethos – attributes matching a company’s culture with experience to excel within a role.

We are excited about our future and helping more businesses looking for a fresh way of resourcing amazing talent.”

For more information visit https://patricklonerganrecruitment.com/ or call 01325 375960.