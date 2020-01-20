PD Ports has become one of the first UK port operators to achieve certification to the energy standard ISO 50001 across all of its 13 operations nationwide.

After previously achieving ISO 14001 in 2012, the port operator successfully achieved ISO 50001 accreditation for reaching the international standard for energy management without incurring any non-conformances during the seven-day audit process.

The ISO 50001 standard specifies an organisation’s requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and improving an energy management system (EnMS) that will help the organisation to use energy more efficiently and integrate better energy management processes into business strategy.

David Jones, Group Health, Safety and Environmental Manager, said: “As a business we are continuously working to reduce our impact on the environment whilst supporting sustainable practices.

“Achieving ISO 50001 demonstrates that our energy management system is meeting requirements and gives our customers and stakeholders the confidence that we are committed to saving energy and reducing our carbon footprint.”

PD Ports was officially awarded the accreditation in October, successfully demonstrating the implementation and maintenance of an energy management system that measures energy use and continuously improves performance.

PD Ports’ CEO Frans Calje added, “We are delighted to be one of the first UK ports to receive full ISO 50001 accreditation across all of our sites. This recognition is testament to the hard work of our Environmental Champions who continue to develop and deliver ways to improve our environmental performance as a business.

In 2018, PD Ports was the first UK Port group to sign up to the Operation Clean Sweep initiative. Led by the British Plastics Federation, the initiative aims to actively minimise the risk of plastic pellets leaking into the environment.