PD Ports has recently completed a £3.36 million pound refurbishment project on its Number 1 Ro-Ro linkspan at Teesport that will support increasing volumes of global Ro-Ro traffic and further strengthen the Port’s position as the UK’s northern gateway for international trade.

Operating three Ro-Ro berths at Teesport, PD Ports currently welcomes nine sailings per week from Rotterdam and Zeebrugge, as well as a monthly call from Japan. The renovation work to the ‘Number 1’ Ro-Ro terminal, which will improve sustainability and extend service life, means that a wider range of vessels can now access the berth. This investment demonstrates another step forward in the port operator’s long-term strategic vision to position Teesport at the forefront for opportunities for the north of the UK as a result of international trade growth.

The completed works, which began last spring, ensure that the berth complies with current legislation and modern design standards whilst also increasing the longevity of the berth’s lifespan, meaning that the Port can continue to handle larger vessels in line with a continued increase in demand for services at Teesport.

The project was completed both on time and on budget with the first vessel – the 162.7m long and 25.5m wide Estraden – welcomed back onto the refurbished ramp in March of this year after arriving in Teesport from Europort in Rotterdam.

PD Ports’ CEO, Frans Calje, said, “Roll-on/Roll-off is an important component of our port activity here at Teesport and is integral to our preparations to support future trade movements in a post-Brexit era whilst continuing to drive economic growth for the Tees Valley.

“We continue to make significant investments in our port infrastructure, positioning Teesport and the wider region as globally competitive, whilst supporting delivery of the UK Government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda. This latest investment is very much part of our long-term strategic plan for Teesport as the UK’s Northern gateway for international trade and will enhance our capacity and our performance to the benefit of our customers.”

The multi-million pound investment builds on the £1 billion of direct and third party investments that the port operator has attracted to the Tees Valley over the past decade and supports further long-term economic growth for the region.