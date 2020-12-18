PD Ports has launched its ‘Future Teesport’ vision – outlining how it plans to elevate the River Tees to become the UK’s most successful port region by 2050.

As Statutory Harbour Authority for the River Tees, PD Ports is committed to delivering a strong and sustainable future for the river, driving economic growth and job creation across the Tees Valley region and the UK as a whole.

Together with its customers, Teesport contributes £1.4 billion to the economy annually, accounting for around 10% of GVA in the Tees Valley and supporting 22,000 jobs. Over the past 12 months, the port operator has worked closely with customers and stakeholders across the region to identify opportunities for growth and develop plans to maximise future prosperity.

The River Tees offers major strengths that provide solid foundations for achieving Teesport’s bold vision to increase trade, boost exports and investment, create high-quality, sustainable jobs, improve connectivity, deliver a zero-carbon economy, drive innovation and support people and skills.

Frans Calje, PD Ports’ CEO, explained how the current strengths of the River Tees will underpin future plans. “Few regions have confronted challenges like those the Tees Valley has faced, but our resilience and strength is driving our transformation,” said Frans.

“Our vision for the future of Teesport further demonstrates our ongoing commitment to driving sustained economic growth and prosperity across not just our region, but the entire North and the rest of the UK.

“We have world-class infrastructure and facilities along the River Tees with unparalleled connectivity and over 5,000 acres of strategic development land. As part of the only continuous net exporting region of goods in the UK, Teesport is the only major port in England to have a positive balance of trade. This presents a significant advantage and reinforces our role as a national asset to rebalancing the UK economy. The opportunities are hugely exciting.

“Collaboration is the key to driving this vision forward. We will continue working with our valued partners and stakeholders to build on our existing success and strengths – enhancing our global competitiveness.”

The port operator outlined how it has identified new opportunities capable of adding an extra £3.2 billion to the economy whilst helping to create up to 38,000 new jobs. Maritime Minister, Robert Courts, expressed his support for PD Ports’ vision. He said: “Teesport is one of the country’s leading gateways for international trade and a major contributor to the local economy now and in the future.

“I welcome this ambitious plan which will boost local jobs, building on the region’s capabilities as a manufacturing and exporting powerhouse, and I look forward to working with PD Ports as we level-up our economy and embrace our exciting future as a global trading nation.”

The bold, 30-year, plan outlined by PD Ports aims to see the Tees Valley defined by high-valued trade, sustainability and thriving communities by 2050.