PD Ports is celebrating after receiving the UK Business Heroes Stamp for its role in keeping the country’s trade flowing during COVID-19 and for supporting local communities throughout this challenging time.

Nominated by the North East England Chamber of Commerce, PD Ports, one of the UK’s major port groups, has continued to operate as normal throughout the coronavirus outbreak, ensuring that supermarket shelves remain fully stocked and vital supply chains kept moving.

The port operator has also gone that extra mile to offer support for the most vulnerable in society, donating in excess of £9,000 during the first phase of lockdown towards the provision of iPads for critically ill patients in hospital, and in donations to local foodbanks.

PD Ports CEO, Frans Calje, said, “We are absolutely delighted to be recognised by the British Chamber of Commerce for our commitment to our communities. We are incredibly proud to be able to play our part, as key workers, to keep the country moving throughout some of the most challenging times we have all experienced.

“As the pandemic took hold, we felt it was our duty as one of the largest businesses in the region to support people in the local area who were struggling in some way. We have a culture here in PD Ports which is based on inclusivity and support, regardless of your role, and these qualities drive our motivation to do more for our communities.

“Our people have also continued to work extremely hard throughout this year, and the challenges that have come with it, to keep operations running as normal to ensure that vital supply chains keep moving. This recognition is truly a testament to them.”

The Business Heroes campaign was launched by the British Chamber of Commerce to recognise and pay tribute to the work that businesses are doing in the most challenging of circumstances.

James Ramsbotham, Chief Executive at the North East England Chamber of Commerce, said, “It is fantastic news that PD Ports has been recognised as a UK Business Hero for all of the company’s hard work during these challenging times.

“The whole team at PD Ports has worked tirelessly to ensure our region’s business community has been supported to service their marketplaces throughout the pandemic. The Port has also shown great ambition with further investment and a clear desire for growth.

“PD Ports’ plans for the future also provide a huge boost for our connectivity to the rest of the world. This award is so well deserved and we send out wholehearted congratulations.”

The campaign has also received backing from The Countess of Wessex, who said in a statement, “It has given me great pride to hear how businesses have gone the extra mile to help during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I am delighted to support the British Chamber of Commerce UK Business Heroes campaign and I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your positive contributions, congratulate you on your recognition as a UK business hero and wish you ever success in your endeavours.”