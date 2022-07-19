Northumbrian Water Group (NWG) has re-appointed Peak Technology Solutions to its Systems Integration Services framework following a competitive tender. The framework will cover two operating areas covered by the Northumbrian Water and Essex & Suffolk Water brands. It will last for a duration of four years with an optional four-year extension.

The framework will support the delivery of the capital investment programme and will support NWG in its aim to be the ‘national leader in the provision of sustainable water and wastewater services.’

The scope of services includes the design, build and installation of new control and telemetry systems through to reverse engineering and integration into existing operational systems.

Commenting on the appointment, Michael Thomas, executive director, Peak Technology Solutions said: “We are really pleased to be chosen again by Northumbrian Water Group to provide systems integration services and look forward to collaborating with them in their business plan and capital investment programme during AMP7, and into the forthcoming AMP8

“Our team has significant experience in the water sector, and we will use our skills to deliver a diverse range of projects that will help Northumbrian Water Group achieve its aims and reduce its carbon footprint.”