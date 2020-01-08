Last year, Barratt Homes North East launched an exciting competition for the pupils of Pegswood Primary School, asking them to create site and street names for the new development in Pegswood. Following the announcement of the winning names, Barratt Homes invited the winning pupils to the recently launched Blossom Park development, to see their chosen site and street names installed on site as official street signs.

The pupils from Pegswood Primary School were tasked with creating a site name and five fitting street names for the nearby development surrounding the chosen theme of local wildlife, to go hand in hand with the housebuilder’s ongoing partnership with the RSPB. The winning development name, Blossom Park, was selected alongside five street names, including Bluebell Drive, Rose Gardens, Poppy Lane, Appletree View and Iris Drive.

Not only were the pupils invited to come and see their winning entries installed on the new development, but they also received an exciting site tour from the Barratt Homes team, where they were able to learn more about the development that they helped to name. They were also gifted with a selection of educational books on housebuilding and construction, to fuel their interest in the industry.

Emily Watson, Field Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ Blossom Park development, commented: “We were so pleased to invite the winning pupils from Pegswood Primary School to see their ideas come to life on the development! All of the pupils did a wonderful job creating brilliant, wildlife-themed entries, and we’d like to thank the school for their inspired names that will leave a lasting mark in the community, as well as the local council for their cooperation.”

Andrew Waterfield, Head Teacher at Pegswood Primary School, commented: “The children really enjoyed their visit to Barratt Homes’ new development, and they were really excited to see their winning names in action! We would like to thank Barratt Homes for inviting us down to see the new signs as well as the informative site tour, and for giving the children a great opportunity to get involved with the local development.”