Could your community group or charity do with some support? Harlestone Group to support local groups with donations of building materials, garden supplies or fencing. Get your applications in!

NORTHAMPTON, UK: 6 July 2021 – For immediate release: The Harlestone Group has launched a new initiative to support local groups with an offer to collaborate on outdoor projects to build a better community for Northamptonshire residents.

The company is inviting local schools, community groups and residential care homes to nominate a project that is close to their heart. Harlestone Group will choose a ‘Project Of The Season’ and work with the organisers to support the project with donations of building materials, garden supplies or fencing.

The company has recently brought together its two entities – Harlestone Projects and Harlestone Supplies – under the Harlestone Group brand to better serve its customers. This unified approach inspired the new community-focused initiative.

Managing Director, Silas Wilde commented: “As a company that prides itself on the ethos that ‘together we do more’, we wanted to celebrate the coming together of our Harlestone brands by giving something back to the local area.

“We want local groups to nominate their projects, so we can support their efforts to build a better community. From requests for top-soil for flower beds at a park, bark chippings to make a playground safer, or a bench to complete a sensory garden at a residential care home – we know that together we can do more.”

Harlestone Group has more than 50 years of combined history under its belt. This experience and heritage have now been consolidated to better serve its customers – and with the new initiative – spread the word that ‘together we do more’ throughout the community.

Nominations are now open for the Harlestone Group Summer Project Of The Season and entries can be submitted online.

