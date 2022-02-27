Software is a tool every Pest Control business should use to boost productivity. The question is, which systems do you need to increase efficiency and keep your technicians on track? There are five types of software every Pest Control company needs to increase productivity and guarantee success.

Job Scheduling Software

There’s no need to use paper diaries and calendars to organise your team’s jobs. Instead, use Job Scheduling Software to share appointments and job cards with mobile technicians online. The advantage of Job Scheduling Software is that anyone can access the system anywhere, so no matter where your technicians are working, they can view the details of their assigned jobs. There’s no risk of technicians losing Job Cards, and your team can update their appointments when they’re on-site.

Asset Management Software

Your assets need to be in good condition all year round. If you don’t protect them and your equipment or vehicles break down, your Pest Control business won’t be able to run at full capacity. Fortunately, you can implement an effective preventative maintenance strategy with Asset Management Software. The system is designed to help you keep track of your maintenance jobs and plan asset maintenance ahead of time. If you need to add compliance certificates to your assets, you can use the software to digitize and attach the documents.

Quoting Software

In the service industry, responding to and converting enquiries into leads is essential. When a customer asks for a quote, share the estimated cost for your services with Quoting Software. The software simplifies quoting with easy-to-use templates that can quickly be filled in and emailed to the customer. Once a quote has been accepted, you can convert the quote to an appointment. With all the customer details imported from the quote, your technicians will have all the information they need for the job.

Invoicing Software

Once a technician has finished a job, they can easily convert the completed job card into an invoice with Invoice Software. Your admin staff no longer need to wait for technicians to return to the office to send invoices. Your technicians can send them as soon as the job has been completed on-site, getting them to customers quickly. If you need to create monthly invoices for regular customers, set up recurring invoices to save time. And instead of following up on unpaid invoices via telephone, send payment reminders to your customers via the system.

Vehicle Tracking Software

When your Pest Control specialists are in the field, supervise them remotely with Vehicle Tracking Software. While Vehicle Tracking is often used to keep mobile technicians safe, it can also improve productivity. Using their live location, you can ensure that your employees arrive at job sites on time and that they take the most efficient routes. It also makes reactive job planning easier. If a client has an emergency and you need to send the nearest available technician, use your real-time location data to find an employee and send them to the customer.

Access all these tools with Pest Control Software

Each of these tools is essential, but there’s no need to invest in individual systems to increase productivity. With Pest Control Software, you’ll have access to all these tools and others beneficial for any business in the industry. It’s an all-in-one solution that provides one platform for job scheduling, asset management, quoting, invoicing, vehicle tracking and more.