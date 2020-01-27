Any homeowner who has suddenly had to deal with a pest infestation knows that it can cause a lot of problems for his or her family as well as the property in question. If you have never been faced with this issue yourself, you might think that pest infestations are not very common so not really worth thinking about, but that is not correct; in fact, pest infestations are quite common and can cause a lot of property damage. Controlling pests is an important task that has to be handled by trained professionals who know what they are doing.

Pest control services from professionals can provide you and your family with protection from harmful pests such as insects that can cause serious health issues and costly damage to your family home or other property. Like many other people, you might think of common cockroaches or spiders when you think about pest control, but it actually includes a lot of other animals that can be a serious threat such as mosquitos, fleas, houseflies, rodents, termites, bed bugs, and more. Because there are so many pests that can cause problems, the pest control industry is large and pest control professionals go through extensive training to be able to deal with these pests effectively. Here are a few of the main reasons that make pest control so important:

The World’s Food Supply

You might be amazed by this fact but, according to some estimates, rodents are responsible for a loss of up to 20% of the world’s food supply. This is a fact that not only cause food shortages at times but also drives food prices up for everyone all over the world.

Rodents Carry Other Dangerous Pests

Rodents are known carriers of other pests that can cause problems such as fleas, ticks, and mites. So if you happen to have a rodent infestation in your home or other property, chances are that there are other pests there too and that can be a health threat for you, your loved ones, and even your pets. Plus, those rodents themselves carry dangerous diseases.

Insects Infect Human Beings

One of the biggest fears that people have when it comes to insects is that they can sting and bite, but there is an even bigger worry than simply being stung or bitten by insects and that is the fact that insects can carry dangerous diseases that humans are susceptible to. Countless people are admitted to emergency rooms on a yearly basis because of insect bites and stings. Insect stings and bites can even lead to death.

Property Damage

A pest infestation can cause considerable property damage to both homes and businesses. When it comes to this, termites are, perhaps, the biggest culprits. According to some estimates, termites cause billions of dollars of damage to homes and other property on a yearly basis all over the world. A lot of those properties might not even have proper insurance and the loss can be devastating for the owners.

A Bit More About Diseases

A pest infestation is undoubtedly annoying and disgusting. Nobody likes to turn on their kitchen light only to see a bunch of cockroaches scurry out of sight, but it can get much worse than that because, as we were saying, a lot of pests carry dangerous diseases that can put us, our families, and our pets in serious danger. Take fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes for example; these pests are known to carry and easily transmit malaria, Lyme disease, and even the West Nile virus to human beings. That is a very scary fact that none of us wants to have to deal with. Not only would we or our loved ones be dealing with all the complications that come from those diseases but also the inevitable medical bills that will follow. Rodents can bite and that can lead to rat-bite fever, salmonella, and trichinosis. Other pests carry allergens that can make many of us very sick. So what can you do about this? Hiring a professional pest control company is the answer.

Professional Pest Control

While there are over the counter options when it comes to pest control, the wisest thing to do once you know you have a pest, termite infestation issue is to hire a professional company like termites treatment Singapore who will know how to deal with the problem properly and effectively. The results you will get are certainly worth spending a little more to do things right.