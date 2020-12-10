PEUGEOT is offering customers up to an additional £950 towards their finance deposit contribution* until the end of the 2020. The ‘Exclusively For You’ offer forms a part of PEUGEOT’s 210th anniversary celebrations, and is available across a number of new models when ordering via the PEUGEOT Buy Online platform.

PEUGEOT’s ‘Exclusively For You’ offer runs in addition to existing deposit contributions available, meaning customers can benefit from up to £8,100 of contributions on new models. The ‘Exclusively for You’ offers are available across the PEUGEOT range, including on the all-new PEUGEOT 208 and all-new PEUGEOT 2008.

The all-new 208, which was recently named ‘European Car of the Year’, is available with ‘Exclusively For you’ benefits of up to £300, on top of an existing £1,400 deposit contribution on GT Line trim models, bringing the total contribution up to £1,700.

The limited-time offer is also available on the award winning all-new PEUGEOT 2008. With an ‘Exclusively For You’ offer of £950, customers are able to receive a total contribution of up to £3,250, depending on chosen version.

The offer is available exclusively when ordering a new vehicle through PEUGEOT Buy Online. The Buy Online platform enables customers to configure and order their next car entirely online, allowing them to personalise their finance contract, get a part exchange valuation and even arrange click and collection or free home delivery for their new car.

Once a customer has registered online and received their promotional code via email, they will be able to choose and configure selected models, before applying the promotional code to the basket page. This will activate the additional contribution available through the Exclusively For You programme.

David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “We are delighted to launch PEUGEOT’s new ‘Exclusively for You’ campaign that gives our customers access to some great deals across our product range. It is important to be able to celebrate our 210th Anniversary with the people who have been instrumental in allowing PEUGEOT to grow over those years – the customers. We hope that the offers available make the decision to buy a new car a little bit easier, from the safety of our customers own homes.”

* Personal Contract Purchase. Subject to Status. Guarantee may be required. Ts&Cs. 18+. PSA Finance UK Ltd, RH1 1QA

PEUGEOT's 'Exclusively for You' offers run until 31st December 2020.