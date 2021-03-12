PEUGEOT is expanding its electric vehicle range with the new PEUGEOT e-Partner, the latest light commercial vehicle (LCV) in the brand’s line-up to be offered as a full electric vehicle. The new e-Partner joins the existing zero emissions PEUGEOT e-Expert van. With a 100% electric range of up to 171 miles / 275km (WLTP), the PEUGEOT e-Partner continues PEUGEOT’s commitment to provide a fully electrified range by 2023, and completes its aim of offering a full range of electric vans by the end of this year.

The PEUGEOT Partner range has been hugely successful since its launch in 1996, with more than 2,000,000 units sold across 100 countries. In 2019, the PEUGEOT Partner was named ‘International Van of the Year’ showcasing its high reputation among industry experts.

The new PEUGEOT e-Partner, adorned with a distinctive “e-Partner” monogram at the rear, marks an exciting evolution for the successful model. Based on the EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform) multi-energy modular platform, the PEUGEOT e-Partner features a 50kWh lithium-ion battery connected to a 100kW (136hp) electric motor.

The new PEUGEOT e-Partner is capable of maximum speeds of up to 80 mph / 129km/h and achieves 0-60 mph in 11.2s with a maximum torque of 260 Nm. It can also reach up to 171 miles / 275km from a single charge under WLTP testing.

The new PEUGEOT e-Partner is available with two types of on-board chargers, a 7.4 kW single-phase charger as standard and an optional 11 kW three-phase charger. The e-Partner can achieve full power in as little as five hours through an 11 kW Wall Box, or an 80% charge in just 30 minutes via a 100kW DC rapid charger.

Drivers can access three modes in the new, full electric PEUGEOT e-Partner:

Eco (60 kW, 190 Nm): ideal for optimising vehicle range Normal (80 kW, 210 Nm): optimal for everyday use Power (100 kW, 260 Nm): optimises performance and suited best for transporting heavy loads



Drivers also have access to two braking modes, ‘Moderate’ or ‘Augmented’, to maximise battery regeneration.

Julie David, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “It is incredibly exciting to be announcing the news of our new PEUGEOT e-Partner, the latest addition to our electrified range. The PEUGEOT Partner has been one of our most popular commercial vehicle models, and we can’t wait to see how the new electric variant will be received alongside the PEUGEOT e-Expert. I look forward to seeing the new PEUGEOT e-Partner out on the road, continuing our electric revolution.”

The new PEUGEOT e-Partner offers a tailor-made response to fulfil everyday needs and will be available in Professional and Asphalt trim levels. A Crew Van version will also be available in the Professional trim level allowing for transportation of up to five occupants.

Inside, the new PEUGEOT e-Partner has a maximum load capacity of up to 4.4m3, resulting in no compromise over diesel variants thanks to a clever design that sees the 50kWh battery located underneath the floor. It also features a maximum payload of up to 800kg, and towing capacity up to 750kg. Two wheelbase versions are available, with a ‘Standard’ variant at 4.40m and ‘Long’ with 4.75m.

The Multi-flex modular folding 3-seater bench also allows drivers to increase storage capacity, with load space increasing up to 500 litres inside the cabin, via storage space under the centre seat cushion and a load through bulkhead.

The award-winning PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® makes life easier for the driver, with functions including “e-Toggle” gearbox control perfectly within reach. The toggle allows drivers to switch between Park, Reverse, Neutral, Drive and the two regenerative Brake functions. There is also a separate switch for the three driving modes and a storage space to charge smartphones.

Drivers can access key vehicle information on the instrument display via the steering wheel controls, including navigation, power management and the option to switch between different driving aids.

The touch screen gives access to a bespoke ‘Electric’ menu which shows key vehicle information, including:

Flow: to view live energy flows Statistics: to display consumption statistics Charge: allows the driver to set up deferred charging



Drivers can also receive the latest real time traffic alerts via TomTom’s LIVE services, as well as the location and availability of public charging points.

Thermal pre-conditioning can be set from the touch screen or remotely via the MyPEUGEOT® smartphone application. Thermal preconditioning not only boosts in-car comfort, but also helps the battery reach optimal operating temperature more quickly, thus improving vehicle performance.

The new PEUGEOT e-Partner is ideal for urban and city driving, thanks to the compact steering wheel that forms part of the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® system, an agile turning circle of 10.8m for Standard variants and a height of less than 1.90m.

For enhanced pedestrian safety, when travelling at speeds of up to 18mph, an audible signal can be heard to indicate the presence of the vehicle in forward and reverse gear. All versions of the new PEUGEOT e-Partner are equipped with an electric parking brake.

The eco-system by PEUGEOT:

To assist its customers in the energy transition, the PEUGEOT offers a range of services based on three pillars:

PEUGEOT Easy-Charge: This makes it easier for customers to access various charging solutions. PEUGEOT’s charging station partner is Pod Point, which is fully approved under the government Homecharge scheme. Customers with off street parking can receive up to £500 in grant funding towards a home charge point. PEUGEOT’s Free2Move app also gives buyers access to more than 220,000 charge points in the UK.

PEUGEOT Easy-Move: This includes a journey planner to help drivers ensure they’re never caught short on charge. Owners can plot and customise routes via the Free2Move app and pick charging stations on the way.

PEUGEOT Easy-Care: This service is designed to give owners peace of mind – buyers can opt to purchase their vehicle with a single service plan to cover all essential maintenance. Owners are also given a certificate of battery capacity after each service, with the 50kWh battery under warranty for eight years/100,000 miles.

Customers can access the PEUGEOT LCV and passenger car range in store with PEUGEOT Retailers and also via PEUGEOT Buy Online, where customers can configure and order their passenger cars entirely online. Those wishing to purchase an LCV are able to reserve their vehicle and then complete their journey with their local PEUGEOT retailer. PEUGEOT Buy Online makes purchasing a car online simple and convenient, allowing customers to configure their vehicle, obtain a part exchange valuation, personalise their finance and complete their purchase, all from the comfort of their own home.

The new PEUGEOT e-Partner will be available in the UK from November 2021.