PEUGEOT has confirmed prices and specifications for the new 3008 SUV and new 5008 SUV as retailers open orders for the award-winning models. With a choice of efficient petrol and diesel powertrains – including a choice of advanced plug-in hybrids for the new 3008 SUV providing fuel consumption of up to 235mpg WLTP – the new SUVs will arrive in UK showrooms early next year, with the new 3008 SUV priced from £27,160 and the new seven-seat 5008 SUV priced from £29,585. Online reservations are available now.

STRIKING NEW 3008 SUV

The new 3008 SUV is now available to order with enhanced specification, a refreshed trim structure, a choice of advanced powertrains and with a new Black Pack.

On the outside, the new 3008 SUV features a new frameless front grille and gloss black air intakes, while the headlights, daytime running lights and indicators all use advanced LED technology across the range. At the rear, PEUGEOT’s trademark three-claw taillights and new sequential indicators provide a contemporary look.

Inside, the new 3008 SUV features PEUGEOT’s next generation digital i-Cockpit® technology with a 12.3-inch digital head-up instrument panel, a compact steering wheel for improved driving dynamics and, from Allure upwards, a 10-inch high definition capacitive colour touchscreen.

CLASS LEADING TECHNOLOGY

From Active Premium level upwards, all new 3008 SUV models come standard with Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto and Mirror Screen. There are also two new USB sockets installed for rear passengers to use. The new 3008 SUV can also be equipped with a 515 Watt FOCAL® premium HiFi system.

The new PEUGEOT 3008 SUV comes with the latest driving aids and safety features to protect both its occupants and other road users. The following technologies are available:

Night Vision : Unique for the compact SUV segment, the 3008 SUV features PEUGEOT’s innovative Night Vision technology that allows drivers to view pedestrians and animals on the 12.3-inch digital instrument panel up to 200m beyond the scope of the headlights

As part of the Adaptive Cruise Control, the Lane Positioning Assist technology ensures the vehicle stays within its lane Latest-Generation Automatic Emergency Braking: Capable of detecting both pedestrians and cyclists at night at speeds from 3mph to 86mph

ADVANCED POWERTRAINS

As part of PEUGEOT’s new philosophy of ‘choose your PEUGEOT, choose your powertrain,’ the new 3008 SUV is available with a choice of efficient diesel and petrol engines, as well as two advanced plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) options capable of driving up to 40 miles WLTP in zero emissions EV mode.

Petrol:

1.2-litre PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual

1.2-litre PureTech 130 S&S 8-speed automatic

1.6-litre PureTech 180 S&S 8-speed automatic

Diesel:

1.5-litre BlueHDi 130 S&S 6-speed automatic

1.5-litre BlueHDi 130 S&S 8-speed automatic

Hybrid:

HYBRID 225 e-EAT8

HYBRID4 300 e-EAT8

Petrol and diesel models fitted with the eight-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission (EAT8) now come fitted as standard with a drive mode selector that allows the driver to choose between Normal, Sport and Eco modes.

In HYBRID models, the drive mode selector allows owners to switch between Electric, HYBRID, Sport and 4WD modes, with the latter reserved for the four wheel drive HYBRID4 300 models only.

Built on PEUGEOT’s Efficient Modular Platform 2 (EMP2), the HYBRID4 300 e-EAT8 features a 200hp (147kW) PureTech petrol engine and two electric motors for a combined power output of 300hp (223kW) and up to 40 miles WLTP of zero-emissions EV driving. With ultra-low emissions as low as 29g/km CO 2 and fuel consumption of up to 235mpg WLTP, it is the only variant available with 4WD and is capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in 6.1 seconds.

The HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 features a 180hp (132kW) PureTech petrol unit combined with a single 110hp (80kW) electric motor for a combined 225hp (165kW) power output. Under WLTP testing, the HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 achieves CO 2 emissions as low as 31g/km and fuel consumption of up to 222mpg, and in fully electric mode provides a zero-emissions EV range of 39 miles.

Both HYBRID models feature a 13.2kWh lithium-ion battery and come with two types of on-board chargers. A 3.7kW single-phase on board charger is included as standard, with a full charge taking three hours and 45 minutes, while an optional 7.4kW on board charger is also available. A full charge using a 7.4kW Wall Box will take just one hour and 45 minutes.

NEW TRIM LEVELS

The new PEUGEOT 3008 SUV features a new trim structure including Active, Allure and GT. Each are complemented by an intermediate level called ’Premium’, and in the UK the range starts from Active Premium.

Active Premium – 17-inch ‘Chicago’ alloy wheels, Safety Pack, Visibility Pack, keyless start, dual zone air-conditioning, front and rear parking aid, Mirror Screen, electrically folding mirrors

– 17-inch ‘Chicago’ alloy wheels, Safety Pack, Visibility Pack, keyless start, dual zone air-conditioning, front and rear parking aid, Mirror Screen, electrically folding mirrors Allure – 18-inch ‘Detroit’ storm grey alloy wheels, tinted windows, Safety Plus Pack, PEUGEOT connected 3D Navigation with 10-inch display, new ‘Colyn’ fabric upholstery

– 18-inch ‘Detroit’ storm grey alloy wheels, tinted windows, Safety Plus Pack, PEUGEOT connected 3D Navigation with 10-inch display, new ‘Colyn’ fabric upholstery Allure Premium – PEUGEOT Open & Go keyless entry, aluminium roof rails, folding passenger seat, Ambient lighting Pack and textile door decorations

– PEUGEOT Open & Go keyless entry, aluminium roof rails, folding passenger seat, Ambient lighting Pack and textile door decorations GT – 18-inch ‘Detroit’ gloss black alloy wheels, Black Diamond roof, Adaptive Cruise Control, full LED headlights, Mistral Alcantara® and leather effect seat trim

18-inch ‘Detroit’ gloss black alloy wheels, Black Diamond roof, Adaptive Cruise Control, full LED headlights, Mistral Alcantara® and leather effect seat trim GT Premium – 19-inch ‘San Francisco’ alloy wheels, hands-free tailgate, Visio Park 2: 360º colour camera system, Focal® HiFi, heated front seats with massaging and electric driver’s seat

NEW 3008 SUV PRICES:

Fuel CO 2

g/km Basic

MRRP

£ VAT

£ Total

MRRP

£ OTR costs

£ ON THE

ROAD MRRP

£ Active Premium 1.2L Pure Tech 130 S&S 6 speed manual Petrol 141 21,812.50 4,362.50 26,175.00 985.00 27,160.00 1.5L BlueHDi 130 S&S 6 speed manual Diesel 129 23,470.83 4,694.17 28,165.00 945.00 29,110.00 Allure 1.2L Pure Tech 130 S&S 6-speed manual Petrol 141 23,145.83 4,629.17 27,775.00 985.00 28,760.00 1.2L Pure Tech 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission Petrol 146 24,479.17 4,895.83 29,375.00 985.00 30,360.00 1.5L BlueHDi 130 S&S 6-speed manual Diesel 129 24,804.17 4,960.83 29,765.00 945.00 30,710.00 1.5L BlueHDi 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission Diesel 135 26,104.17 5,220.83 31,325.00 985.00 32,310.00 HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 Hybrid 31 30,450.00 6,090.00 36,540.00 770.00 37,310.00 HYBRID4 300 e-EAT8 Hybrid 29 34,616.67 6,923.33 41,540.00 770.00 42,310.00 Allure Premium 1.2L Pure Tech 130 S&S 6-speed manual Petrol 141 23,729.17 4,745.83 28,475.00 985.00 29,460.00 1.2L Pure Tech 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission Petrol 146 25,062.50 5,012.50 30,075.00 985.00 31,060.00 1.5L BlueHDi 130 S&S 6-speed manual Diesel 129 25,387.50 5,077.50 30,465.00 945.00 31,410.00 1.5L BlueHDi 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission Diesel 135 26,687.50 5,337.50 32,025.00 985.00 33,010.00 HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 Hybrid 31 31,033.33 6,206.67 37,240.00 770.00 38,010.00 HYBRID4 300 e-EAT8 Hybrid 29 35,200.00 7,040.00 42,240.00 770.00 43,010.00 GT 1.2L Pure Tech 130 S&S 6-speed manual Petrol 142 25,229.17 5,045.83 30,275.00 985.00 31,260.00 1.2L Pure Tech 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission Petrol 147 26,562.50 5,312.50 31,875.00 985.00 32,860.00 1.6L PureTech 180 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission Petrol 156 27,708.33 5,541.67 33,250.00 1,310.00 34,560.00 1.5L BlueHDi 130 S&S 6-speed manual Diesel 130 26,887.50 5,377.50 32,265.00 945.00 33,210.00 1.5L BlueHDi 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission Diesel 136 28,187.50 5,637.50 33,825.00 985.00 34,810.00 HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 Hybrid 31 32,533.33 6,506.67 39,040.00 770.00 39,810.00 HYBRID4 300 e-EAT8 Hybrid 29 36,700.00 7,340.00 44,040.00 770.00 44,810.00 GT Premium 1.2L Pure Tech 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission Petrol 147 28,562.50 5,712.50 34,275.00 985.00 35,260.00 1.6L PureTech 180 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission Petrol 156 29,708.33 5,941.67 35,650.00 1,310.00 36,960.00 1.5L BlueHDi 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission Diesel 136 30,187.50 6,037.50 36,225.00 985.00 37,210.00 HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 Hybrid 31 34,533.33 6,906.67 41,440.00 770.00 42,210.00 HYBRID4 300 e-EAT8 Hybrid 30 38,700.00 7,740.00 46,440.00 770.00 47,210.00

NEW BLACK PACK

Buyers will be able to option a new ‘Black Pack’, available on the top-of-the-range GT and GT Premium models, which offers features like Satin Black 3008 / GT / PEUGEOT badging, ‘Dark Chrome’ front grille / Lion, 19” Washington Black Onyx and Black Mist varnish alloy wheels and Satin Black roof rails.

NEW PEUGEOT 5008 SUV

With the new 5008 SUV, PEUGEOT continues its commitment to instinctive design. The front end of the new 5008 SUV receives the new frameless grille, while gloss black side scoops and a painted tread plate are integrated into the new bumper design. Top of the range GT and GT Premium models feature their own unique grilles and full LED headlights with a new ‘Fog Mode’ function. At the rear, new upgraded LED taillights with sequential indicators feature a clear, smoked glass finish. As with new 3008 SUV, new 5008 SUV features PEUGEOT’s next generation digital i-Cockpit®.

With three rows of seats accommodating up to seven people, the interior of the new 5008 SUV is both practical and versatile. Boot space ranges from 780-litres to 1,940-litres. The middle row features three individual and fully adjustable seats, featuring reclining backrests, which can be folded flat. The two seats in the third row can be fully folded and removed, while the front passenger seat can be tipped forward so objects as long as 3.20m can be loaded into the new 5008 SUV.

EFFICIENT LINE-UP OF PETROL AND DIESEL ENGINES

The new 5008 SUV is available with PEUGEOT’s latest and most efficient petrol and diesel engines, with CO 2 emissions from as low as 132g/km for the most efficient models.

The following petrol and diesel engines are available:

Petrol

1.2L PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual

1.2L PureTech 130 S&S 8-speed automatic

1.6L PureTech 180 S&S 8-speed automatic

Diesel

1.5L BlueHDi 130 S&S 6-speed manual

1.5L BlueHDi 130 S&S 8-speed automatic

2.0L BlueHDi 180 S&S 8-speed automatic

NEW TRIM LEVELS

The new PEUGEOT 5008 SUV symbolises a move upmarket both in terms of style and equipment levels. To make it easier for buyers to choose between the new models, PEUGEOT has introduced a new trim range consisting of three trim levels, each complemented by a ‘Premium’ version containing additional equipment. In the UK the 5008 SUV range is available from Active Premium

The new 5008 SUV is available in the following trim levels:

Active Premium – 17-inch ‘Chicago’ alloy wheels, Safety Pack, visibility pack, push button start, dual zone air-conditioning, front and rear parking aid, a third row of seats (two seats), Mirror Screen, electrically folding door mirrors

– 17-inch ‘Chicago’ alloy wheels, Safety Pack, visibility pack, push button start, dual zone air-conditioning, front and rear parking aid, a third row of seats (two seats), Mirror Screen, electrically folding door mirrors Allure – 18-inch storm grey ‘Detroit’ alloy wheels, tinted windows, aluminium roof rails, Safety Plus Pack, PEUGEOT connected 3D navigation with 10-inch display

– 18-inch storm grey ‘Detroit’ alloy wheels, tinted windows, aluminium roof rails, Safety Plus Pack, PEUGEOT connected 3D navigation with 10-inch display Allure Premium – PEUGEOT open & go, ambient lighting, ‘Children’s Pack’ including row 2 tray tables and retractable window blinds

– PEUGEOT open & go, ambient lighting, ‘Children’s Pack’ including row 2 tray tables and retractable window blinds GT – 18-inch onyx black ‘Detroit’ alloy wheels, Black Diamond roof, Adaptive Cruise Control, full LED headlamps, Alcantara® / leather effect upholstery

18-inch onyx black ‘Detroit’ alloy wheels, Black Diamond roof, Adaptive Cruise Control, full LED headlamps, Alcantara® / leather effect upholstery GT Premium – 19-inch ‘San Francisco’ alloy wheels, hands-free tailgate, Viso Park 2 – 360° colour camera system and automated parking assistance, Focal® HiFi, heated front seats with a massaging and electric driver’s seat

NEW 5008 SUV PRICES: