PEUGEOT Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and battery electric vehicle (BEV) company car drivers set to benefit from revised BIK tax rates

Other benefits include London Congestion Charging Cleaner Vehicle Discount

Home and workplace charge point grants also available

New Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric (BEV) PEUGEOT models due for launch from January will offer tax advantages for company car drivers, thanks to changes in Benefit-In-Kind (BIK) tax. The BIK tax changes will apply to cars first registered in the current 2019/20 tax year with further benefits for cars first registered in the 2020/21 tax year, beginning 6 April 2020.

Under the planned changes, the rate of BIK tax is set to fall for both PHEV and BEV models, to encourage take up of low emission and zero-emission models. BIK tax rates for these models are assessed using both CO 2 emissions and the car’s electric-only range.

All-new PEUGEOT 508 HYBRID, which will enhance the existing range of 508 petrol and diesel models, is a good example, with both Fastback and SW ranges to choose from. All-new 508 HYBRID gives CO 2 emissions as low as 31g/km under the new WLTP test system, with an all-electric range of up to 39 miles on a full charge.

For the current 2019/20 tax year, the BIK tax rate on a newly registered all-new 508 HYBRID would be just 16 per cent, falling to 12 per cent in 2020/21 and staying at the same rate for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 tax years.

Under the planned changes for April 2020, the BIK tax rates start even lower. If the same all-new 508 HYBRID were to be newly registered from 6 April 2020, a BIK tax rate of 10 per cent would apply in the 2020/21 tax year, 11 per cent in the 2021/22 tax year and 12 per cent in the 2022/23 tax year. BIK tax rates for later years have yet to be published.

The news is even better for company car drivers choosing new BEV models such as the forthcoming all-new PEUGEOT e-208 or e-2008 SUV. For business drivers of zero-emission cars first registered in the current tax year, the BIK tax rate is set to fall from the current 16 per cent to zero per cent from 6 April 2020. It would then be one per cent in 2021/22 and two per cent in 2022/23. The same BIK tax rates would apply to an all-new e-208 or e-2008 SUV registered for the first time from 6 April 2020, i.e. zero per cent in 2020/21, one per cent in 2021/22 and two per cent in 2022/23.

PEUGEOT recently announced a two-year partnership with Pod Point as the company’s exclusive supplier of electric vehicle charge points. Pod Point are the official charge point supplier for the PEUGEOT 3008 SUV HYBRID, 508 HYBRID, 508 SW HYBRID, as well as e-208 and e-2008 models. Grant funding is available for the first-time installation of home and workplace charge points. All PEUGEOT PHEV and BEV models can be charged from a domestic power socket (available as an accessory), 7kW charging point or rapid charged to 80 per cent of battery capacity in around half an hour using a public rapid charge point.

All PEUGEOT PHEV and BEV models also qualify for the London Congestion Charging Cleaner Vehicle Discount, gaining exemption from the London Congestion Charge.

An extensive range of PEUGEOT PHEV and BEV models is now available to order including the 3008 SUV HYBRID, 508 HYBRID, 508 SW HYBRID, e-208 and e-2008 models. The PEUGEOT Boxer Electric is due for launch early in 2020, followed by the e-Expert later in the year. Electrified versions of all PEUGEOT cars and vans will be available by the end of 2023.

For further information about PEUGEOT Business Sales go to https://business.peugeot.co.uk/