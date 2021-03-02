The new PEUGEOT e-Rifter is the latest fully electric vehicle to join PEUGEOT’s growing line-up of zero emissions models. In showrooms later this autumn, the e-Rifter is capable of up to 171 miles (WLTP)* from a single charge and is available in five and seven-seat configurations. With a towing capacity of up to 750kg and up to 4,000-litres of boot space, the e-Rifter is ideal for both families and fleet users looking for a practical zero emissions vehicle.

Based on the award-winning Rifter, the e-Rifter is built on PEUGEOT’s multi-energy EMP2 platform and features a 100kw (136hp) electric powertrain capable of up to 260Nm of torque. Connected to a 50kWh battery, the e-Rifter achieves up to 171 miles from a single charge under WLTP testing*. With a top speed of 83mph, the e-Rifter can accelerate from 0-62mph in 11.2-seconds.

Julie David, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “The new e-Rifter is our latest electric model, and is one step closer to fulfilling our promise of offering an electrified variant across our entire model line-up by 2023. With a range of practical features, and available in five or seven-seat configurations, we believe the e-Rifter is the ideal choice for both families and businesses looking for a versatile, zero-emissions vehicle and are excited to introduce it to our customers later this year.”

The e-Rifter comes standard with a 7.4kW single-phase charger and with an optional 11kW three-phase charger. Supporting a variety of charging methods, the e-Rifter can be charged using wallbox or 100kW rapid charging. A full charge from a 7.4kW Wallbox will take 7.5 hours, or five hours using the optional 11kW three-phase charger. Supporting rapid charging, 0 to 80% charge can be completed in just 30 minutes using a 100kWh rapid charger.

Using the MyPEUGEOT® smartphone app, owners can schedule delayed charging to take advantage of off-peak electricity tariffs.

The e-Rifter also comes with three driving modes and two regenerative braking modes to optimise battery range and vehicle performance.

Drivers have access to three driving modes:

Eco (60 kW/180 Nm): Optimises vehicle range.

(60 kW/180 Nm): Optimises vehicle range. Normal (80 kW/220 Nm): Ideal for daily use.

(80 kW/220 Nm): Ideal for daily use. Power (100 kW/260 Nm): Optimises vehicle performance.

Drivers can also pick between two regenerative braking modes:

Moderate : This is similar to the feeling in normal internal combustion vehicles when lifting off the throttle.

: This is similar to the feeling in normal internal combustion vehicles when lifting off the throttle. Increased: Accessed from the “B” button on the gearbox control unit, this increases the regenerative braking when lifting off the throttle.

All e-Rifter models also come with an electronic parking brake as standard.

New PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® and Safety Features

The e-Rifter comes with PEUGEOT’s innovative digital i-Cockpit® interior, and is available with both a digital instrument panel and a digital central display – the first in the segment. The 8-inch touchscreen gives buyers access to a dedicated ‘Electric’ menu where they can view live energy flows when driving, energy efficiency and charge status. Drivers can also set delayed charging through the central touchscreen, while public charging points are highlighted in the navigation menu.

For full smartphone compatibility, the e-Rifter comes standard with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™.

To ensure the safety of drivers, passengers and other road users, the e-Rifter is available with the latest driver aids and safety features, including:

Keyless Entry & Start (PEUGEOT Open & Go)

Advanced Grip Control with five grip levels

Hill Start Assist

Visiopark 180° (reversing camera)

Lane Departure Warning System

Automatic Collision Alert

Automatic Emergency Braking

Driver Attention Alert

Automatic Smartbeam Assist

Speed Sign Recognition and Recommendation

Blind Spot Monitoring System

Trailer Stability Control System

To ensure pedestrian safety, the e-Rifter emits an audible signal to indicate its presence when driving at speeds below 18mph.

Versatile and Practical

The new PEUGEOT e-Rifter is available in Standard or Long variants, with Standard models measuring 4.40m long, and Long variants measuring 4.75m. All variants have an external height of 1.90m and thanks to a specially adapted power steering system, have an agile turning circle of just 10.8m.

Compared to the standard Rifter, the e-Rifter features distinct styling features to ensure it stands out, including an ‘e-RIFTER’ monogram on the back, large 16-inch wheels and a load hatch on the left rear fender.

Each variant is available with a five or seven-seat configuration. For added practicality, the second row of seats comes with PEUGEOT’s ‘Magic Flat’ feature, meaning each seat can be slid up or down the cabin, folded, or fully removed from the vehicle.

The 50kWh lithium-ion battery is cleverly located underneath the floor, resulting in no compromise over boot and cabin space compared to the standard Rifter. Boot space ranges from 775-litres for the five-seat Standard length variant up to 4,000-litres with the seats folded on Long variants.

The e-Rifter is available with a number of very generous and easily accessible storage compartments for added practicality, adding up to 186-litres of additional storage capacity. These storage spaces are located throughout the passenger compartment on the centre console, in the overhead storage compartment, in the door panels and in the boot.

Unique for the segment is the wide tailgate that includes an opening rear window. This practical feature gives access to the boot without opening the tailgate itself. The e-Rifter is also capable of towing up to 750kg and comes with trailer stability technology that reduces vehicle speed when it detects the trailer swerving.

Remote Services

To support existing and first-time electric buyers, PEUGEOT has a number of services available for e-Rifter customers.

Ease of charging: All customers buying a new full electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle can benefit from a 6-month free subscription to bp pulse – the UK’s largest public charging network.

Mobility pass: With PEUGEOT’s Mobility Pass, customers can build into selected finance agreements an allowance for an alternative vehicle rental, for those occasions where a different model might suit better. Customers can access all the information about their Mobility Pass, such as expiry date and contract number, through the MyPEUGEOT® app.

PEUGEOT Battery Warranty: All vehicles come with a certificate of battery capacity after each service to give owners a piece of mind, with the lithium-ion battery guaranteed by an eight-year/100,000-miles warranty for 70% of its original charge capacity. PEUGEOT is also able to combine service contracts and additional features such as roadside assistance under a single finance package to help simplify payments. The PEUGEOT UK website also features a range calculator on its latest EV models to help owners understand how vehicle range is impacted by external conditions.

Trims

Available in showrooms later this year, the e-Rifter will be available in two trim choices:

Allure Premium models come standard with PEUGEOT’s i-Cockpit® digital with a 8-inch central touchscreen, Roof Rails, VisioPark 1 (including Rear Parking Sensors and 180° coloured rear camera), opening rear window and 16-inch aluminium wheels.

GT models come with 17-inch aluminium wheels, bespoke GT styling elements, individual rear seats, and PEUGEOT Open and Go.

The new PEUGEOT e-Rifter will be available to order and buy from PEUGEOT retailers and via PEUGEOT Buy Online later in the year. Buy Online allows customers to configure and order their vehicle entirely online, and makes purchasing a car online simple and convenient. Customers can configure their vehicle, obtain a part exchange valuation, personalise their finance and complete their purchase including home delivery options where available, all from the comfort of their own home.