PEUGEOT is accelerating its move to electrification and from 2022 will sell its popular MPV range, made up of the Rifter and Traveller, exclusively as full electric models* to meet growing customer demand for electric vehicles. Already on sale, the e-Rifter and e-Traveller cater to the needs of businesses and fleets as well as private buyers.

The e-Rifter and e-Traveller have already impressed fleets and private owners with their ease of use, low running costs, versatility, and practicality. To meet the growing demand for electric vehicles, PEUGEOT has ceased production of the petrol and diesel variants of the Traveller and Rifter*.

The move comes after the UK saw the largest year-on-year increase in electric vehicle registrations. Last year, fully electric vehicles accounted for more than one in nine new cars sold, representing a 76% increase on 2020, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Julie David, Managing Director, PEUGEOT, said: “PEUGEOT is committed to electrification, with a goal of offering a fully electric variant across our entire model line-up by 2024. Already we offer a fully electric van across our entire LCV portfolio, so with our award-winning MPV range now exclusively available as electric vehicles, we’re catering for the growing demand for zero-tailpipe emissions vehicles.”

Built on PEUGEOT’s EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform 2), the e-Rifter can be specified as either a five or seven-seat model. Powered by a 100kW (136hp) electric motor and a 50kWh battery, the e-Rifter is capable of up to 172 miles (WLTP) from a single charge. Capable of up to 100kW rapid charging, a 0-80% charge takes just 30 minutes to complete.

Five-seat variants of the e-Rifter are available in Allure Premium and GT trims, while seven-seat models are sold exclusively in Allure Premium.

PEUGEOT’s e-Traveller is available in both Standard and Long body styles, and both variants are capable of carrying up to eight occupants. Long variants combine a long wheelbase with a long rear overhang for optimum practicality. Also powered by a 50kWh battery and a 100kW (136hp) electric motor, the e-Traveller can achieve up to 148 miles between charges. Supporting 100kW rapid charging, a 0-80% charge takes just 30 minutes.

The e-Traveller is available in Active and Allure trims for Standard variants, while Long variants are sold exclusively in Allure trim.

The new PEUGEOT 308 and 308 SW, soon arriving to the UK, will expand PEUGEOT’s electric vehicle range. From launch both the 308 and 308 SW will be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, with a fully electric 308 and 308 SW arriving as early as 2023.

PEUGEOT offers a broad range of helpful services to support its customers in making the switch from internal combustion to electric energy. Charging is made simple; PEUGEOT’s charge point partner is Pod Point, which is fully approved under the Government Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme (EVHS) and Workplace charging scheme. Due to a significant increase in demand for charge points following the Government announcement that in April, the support of the scheme moves to focus on residents in flats and rented accommodation, landlords, social housing operators, charities and local business SME’s. Homeowners have until 31st January to place their order with Pod Point and benefit from the £350 EVHS grant before the end of March cut-off. However, PEUGEOT will continue to offer a free 6 month charging subscription to BP Pulse with every new electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle, giving buyers access to a network of charge points in the UK.

PEUGEOT customers can also opt to purchase their vehicle with a single service plan to cover all essential maintenance. Owners are also given a certificate of battery capacity after each service, with the battery under warranty for eight years/100,000 miles for 70% of its capacity.

For complete ease of use, PEUGEOT customers can stay connected to their vehicle on the go, by using the MyPEUGEOT® smartphone application to check, schedule, start or delay charging remotely, or to optimise the range by pre-conditioning the interior to 21 degrees.

PEUGEOT is also working on the next generation of low emission vehicles. In December 2021, the first ever PEUGEOT e-EXPERT Hydrogen rolled off the production line and will first be sold in Germany and France. Featuring hydrogen plug-in fuel cell technology, the e-EXPERT Hydrogen is capable of up to 248 miles (WLTP) between refuelling – which takes just three minutes at designated hydrogen fuel stations. With the new e-EXPERT Hydrogen, PEUGEOT is positioning itself as a major player in this new energy sector.