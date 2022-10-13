PEUGEOT will be supporting professional adventurers and twin brothers, The Turner Twins- aka Hugo and Ross Turner- as they embark on a UK tour in their hydrogen powered sailing boat. They are visiting 10 port cities around the UK to promote research findings from their recent Quintet Earth powers Blue Pole Project expedition. PEUGEOT has supplied the twins with a fully electric e-Partner and e-Expert van for different legs of the journey, to allow them to continue the tour free of driving emissions whilst weather prevents them from heading out to sea.

The UK tour follows the Turner Twins’ expedition to the Atlantic “Pole of Inaccessibility ” – the most remote point in the Atlantic Ocean. The journey involved the brothers launching from the UK and heading south to northern Spain, whilst conducting a plastic survey to support Plymouth University’s International Marine Litter Research Unit.

During their UK tour, the brothers will be promoting findings from the expedition, which has provided unique insights and evidence as to the build-up and whereabouts of ocean plastics. They will also be conducting further tests on the fully electric sail drive motor onboard in an effort to determine whether this is a viable option for today’s sailors.

The Turner Twins will be attempting to sail around the UK in their hydrogen-powered 40ft yacht, which features a fully electric Oceanvolt motor with 11kWh of battery power as well as solar panels to power all electronics. The brothers will also complete sections of the tour in a fully electric PEUGEOT van and will try both the PEUGEOT e-Partner and e-Expert over the next few weeks, ensuring their journey to each city is driving emissions free whilst by land.

The Atlantic sail and UK tour are part of the Quintet Earth powers Blue Pole Project, which will finish in London on the 28th October at St Katherine Docks.

Ross Turner, one half of Turner Twins, said: “The UK tour is all about promoting sustainability and educating people about what products, services and brands are doing to make the world a better place. Thank you to PEUGEOT for enabling us to continue the tour with the fantastic, fully electric e-Partner and e-Expert vans.”

Julie David, Managing Director, PEUGEOT UK, said: “I’m thrilled that we’re able to support the Turner Twins on their UK tour as they highlight important research into ocean plastic pollution from their incredible Blue Pole expedition. With every van in our range already benefitting from an electric version, it’s great to see Hugo and Ross trying two of our three electric vans on their mission to showcase the latest sustainable technologies.”

The PEUGEOT e-Partner kickstarts the brother’s tour on land and is powered by a 50kWh battery providing a range of up to 171 miles (WLTP), with 100kW rapid charging capability enabling a 0-80% charge to be completed in just 30 minutes. The van offers a load volume of 4.4m3 (matching its diesel equivalent) and a payload of up to 800kg.

Customers can choose from two body styles (Standard and Long) and from Panel Van (up to 3 seats) and Crew Van (up to 5 seats) configurations.

For more information on PEUGEOT’s electric van range, please visit: https://business.peugeot.co.uk/

For more information on the Blue Pole project, please visit: The Blue Pole (theturnertwins.co.uk)