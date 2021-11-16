Food packaging specialist PFF Group is set for expansion following the acquisition of Sedgefield-based Sirap UK.

The £13m turnover company was part of the Italian Sirap Group and is a leading producer and supplier of thermoformed rigid plastic food packaging.

Family owned PFF Group is one of the UK’s largest independent food packaging manufacturers supplying supermarkets, multi-national food manufacturers, food service and fresh produce companies across the country.

PFF Group also recently launched a health division with an investment of £2 million and has been producing millions of disposable polythene aprons at its Washington site for use by frontline NHS and social care workers.

PFF Group managing director Kenton Robbins said: “We’re delighted with the acquisition of Sirap UK which allows us to combine two long-standing and highly regarded businesses in the packaging sector.

“This investment forms a key part of the Group’s continued growth strategy, increasing our brand share of the UK’s thermoforming sector, and a fantastic opportunity for us to manufacture a wider variety of products to a more diverse range of customers.

“We look forward to realising the significant synergies that Sirap UK and PFF Group have and the opportunities for growth and scale that this presents for the Group.”

