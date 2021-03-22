Global pharmaceutical solutions provider, Origin, has opened a new warehouse facility in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, expanding on its logistics site in Melton, East Riding of Yorkshire.

The significantly larger site will create more stock holding for Origin’s UK and international pharmaceutical clients, as well as its own manufactured products that are supplied globally.

In addition to Origin’s logistics warehouse in Melton (25,000 sq. ft), the new facility in Scunthorpe boasts 86,000 sq. ft, set within a 5.9-acre site. It houses 4,900 fully barcoded pallet spaces, a 20,000 sq. ft holding area and four loading bays.

The new facility benefits from a state-of-the-art Warehouse Management System, increasing pick accuracy, stock management and efficiency, allowing Origin to fulfil client orders across the UK and the rest of the world at market-leading speeds.

Investing in larger warehouse capacity will enable Origin to create a more efficient pharma packaging supply chain in the long term and protect against delays caused by Brexit and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the short term.

It will also help the company serve a growing client base who are seeking ISO 15378 pharma standard storage space.

Pharmaceutical and medical device primary packaging materials include glass, rubber, plastics, aluminium containers/components, films, foils and laminate containers. As these materials come in direct contact with medicinal products, they need to comply with safety, efficacy and reliability requirements. This includes the conditions under which they are stored and transported.

The new warehouse is also supporting local job creation in North Lincolnshire, with Origin recruiting and expanding its on-site operation team. The warehouse is now fully functioning and all staff, along with visitors, are following strict COVID-19 rules and procedures – including social distancing, wearing PPE, temperature checks on arrival and track and trace.

Rich Quelch, Global Head of Marketing at Origin commented:

“Origin’s new warehouse facility marks an important milestone for the company, supporting our ambitious growth plans and securing Origin’s long-term position as a market-leading partner to the UK and international pharmaceutical industry.”