Independent local developer Greenway Homes has brought the second phase of Garden Mews, a multi-million-pound housing development situated in the Blaydon conservation area, to the market following the sell-out success of phase one.

Comprising a stylish mix of 25 homes, the regeneration has included the renovation of the historic Blaydon House into three family homes. There are also 22 new builds comprising seven apartments, three mews houses and 12 three-storey townhouses complete the project.

Seventeen of the completed properties have already been sold and the latest phase to be released, The Strathmore, is expected to create significant interest.

The four-bedroomed, three-storey townhouses extending to more than 1150 square feet offer open plan dining kitchens with patio doors opening onto the rear garden, en-suite master bedroom, and parking for two cars.

A stunning show home, designed by award-winning Bernard Interiors, has opened to enable prospective buyers to see first-hand the high specification of the properties.

Following the success of its first development, Hallgarth Mews in the neighbouring village of Winlaton, Greenway Homes’ established reputation for attention to detail and sustainability is also evident at Garden Mews.

Sanderson Young is the selling agent for Garden Mews.

Ian Watson, chairman of Greenway Homes (NE) Ltd, said: “This fantastic development offers aspirational living in a key location. As an independent, local developer we provide properties of the highest specification, with an after sales service that is second to none.

“It has been a major success so far and we expect The Strathmore’s to be warmly received together with the final phase which will be available shortly.”