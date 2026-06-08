PICKY SEASON IS OFFICIALLY UPON US – AND BRITS ARE UPGRADING TO SPANISH STYLE TAPAS

A survey of 2,000 Brits found that June is the month we officially swap cooked evening meals for “picky bits”, at LEAST three times a week, on average.

And with temperatures set to rise even more this summer, a new survey by unearthed has revealed what we eat in summer is drastically changing.

According to the poll, gone are the days when beige classics such as corned beef (41%), coleslaw, sandwich spreads (41%), quiche Lorraine (32%) dominated the summer food plate.

Instead, Brits are increasingly UPGRADING their summer foods to Spanish style tapas, leading 83% to believe that the traditional ‘picky tea’ has had a Mediterranean makeover.

And 84% of people in London believe summer brings out the Mediterranean in the nation.

And according to the research, olives – from Gordal and Nocellara to Kalamata – now top the list of must-have summer foods, with 53% voting them their favourite.

This was closely by chorizo (34%), salami (31%), stuffed peppers (30%), prosciutto (25%) and Spanish tortilla (25%), along with a whole range of more sharable foods including flat breads (36%), croquettes (18%) and Patatas Bravas (18%).

It’s no surprise that a resounding three quarters (73%) of those surveyed said Mediterranean food is their favourite kind of food over summer.

Renowned food expert and chef, Omar Allibhoy says the shift reflects decades of changing tastes and travel:

“Picky bits” have come a long way from their humble beginnings, evolving from making a meal with whatever is in the fridge – to fresher, simply prepared and lighter tapas-style dinners when it’s too hot to cook and we are all too tired from our busy modern lives.

“Most of us are well-travelled and have tried many foods from around the world, “particularly from the Mediterranean countries we visit most often as Brits.

“I believe more and more frequently we now have the appetite at home to have a taste of those flavours we had while on holidays, that transport us there even if for a second, we want to feel as if we are on holidays.”

“With tapas, it’s about placing shared plates in the centre of the table and coming together to enjoy them as a family.

He continues, “Over time the UK supermarket shelves have filled with the Mediterranean flavours we love. At first, it was mostly Italian and French, then Spanish took over.

“I am convinced it reflects the public’s demand for Mediterranean flavours that are easy and quick to rustle up and have your dinner ready in minutes. This demand is combined with a yearning for those days in Spain—the sun, having a great time on holiday and loving life to its fullest.

“Picky season in the UK still signals the same thing it always has: summer has arrived – and the cooking can wait – it’s all about sharing food together, in a more relaxed way.”

With supermarket shelves now packed with continental deli options that would have been unheard of just a few decades ago, eight in ten (79%) think that “picky bits” have evolved significantly from the beige processed foods that it used to be.

In fact, while one in three (31%) think the idea of having white sliced bread is old-fashioned and 28% say that a Ploughman’s lunch is a thing of the past.

Instead, foods like Serrano ham (22%), falafel (20%) and frittata (17%) now epitomise the perfect summer spread.

The research also found that our love of olives knows no bounds with 22% believing that they instantly make everything feel more sophisticated and Mediterranean, while 17% admit nothing beats olives on a warm, sunny day.

The nation’s reasons for this new go-to summer spread include it being a more engaging and fun way to eat (34%), a way of eating a variety of food (34%), and being healthier (22%).

One in three (32%) say a picky tea is perfect when it’s too hot and muggy to put the oven on, while 25% love it when they simply can’t be bothered to cook. 23% say it fits with their summer lifestyle, 22% think it’s an easy way to impress guests.

In addition, sharing and spending time eating with others seems to become a priority in the warmer months. 84% love sharing food and think that it tastes better when it is shared with friends and family (84%). Gen Z are most likely to describe themselves as a sharer when it comes to food (85%), while over 60s (21%) are least likely to want to share.

We are also eating later too with 8pm (27%) the new British supper time. Two thirds (62%) of Gen Z say they are choosing to eat later, like those on the Med.