Almost half (41%) of the UK said they were planning to travel in the UK only over the next 12 months

Summer is still looking to be the busiest time for holidays with peak travel planned from July – September

16 per cent of people have already made holiday bookings for the next 12 months

This year’s holiday arrangements are going to be very different to usual, with the pandemic halting many plans to go abroad. So, to help with the demand of local trips across the UK and to help Brits get back on the road again, Asda Money’s Adventure Planner have investigated the UK’s attitudes around travel plans over the next year with a survey of 2,000 people to discover what Brits’ getaway plans are.

They’ve also used their findings to help create a personalised Asda Money’s Adventure Planner that can help build the perfect UK trip, including over 150 attractions for all ages, groups, budgets and UK holiday dreams!

When asked about holiday plans for the next year, over a third of Brits (36%) said they don’t know when they will travel internationally again, and 15 per cent said they would never travel. This goes hand in hand with the pandemic and the UK’s current feelings towards this, with nearly half (42%) of people saying they were concerned about COVID-19 cases in other countries.

With concerns and restrictions still very much present, this is reflected in people’s holiday plans for this year, with almost half (46%) saying they were more likely to book a holiday in the UK than in previous years, however only 16 per cent said they had already made holiday bookings – showing that there’s still plenty of opportunity to plan a perfect staycation.

Of those planning to travel within the UK over the next 12 months (1,153 people), almost six out of ten (59%) said that it would be for a holiday, over four out of ten (41%) said it would be to visit family, a quarter (26%) said it would be to visit friends, and five per cent said it wouldn’t be for any particular reason, but that they would just like to travel somewhere.

Summer is still looking to be the busiest time for people to holiday, with 15 per cent planning to travel in July, 17 per cent planning to travel in August, and 15 per cent travelling in September – showing that people are still keen to make the most of summer and enjoy the sunshine while it lasts!

Alistair Ball, Head of Insurance at Asda Money, commented: “The pandemic has impacted us all in so many ways, including holiday plans many of us would usually look forward to. But it’s great to see people are still hopeful in making the most of the British Summer, and getting back on the road to visit loved ones and explore all the beautiful places we have on offer.

“There’s certainly some fantastic trips to be had, and we want to help make that as safe and feasible as possible, which is why we it’s so important to us to offer affordable motor insurance to our customers, so they can spend time and money thinking about other things – like adventures!”

By just completing a few quick questions around your desired destination, budget, travellers and activities, Asda Money’s Adventure Planner provides your own personalised UK trip from over 150 attractions nationwide, including London’s Science Museum, St Ives and other beautiful seaside towns, the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, and the Game of Thrones Tour in Northern Ireland,

Whether you’re travelling solo or with the kids, want to stay near or go far, have some spare pennies or want to see what’s on offer for free, see what’s available to help you make the most of the summer and have the perfect road trip.

To help you get ready for your adventure, below are a few handy tips to get you set for any road trips:

Check over your car, including checking the oil levels and dashboard for any warning lights, giving your tyres a once over, and if possible, giving your car a quick test drive if you haven’t driven it in some time.

Have a look at the weather forecast, so this way you can be prepared for anything the elements have to throw at you.

If you’re travelling with kids, consider preparing some entertainment for them before you get on the road – this could be a fun quiz or a children’s podcast to play.

Grab some snacks to take with you; this could include sandwiches, healthy snacks and drinks for when anyone is feeling peckish along the way – you could also throw in a rug and make a picnic out of it!

Check your route on a map and plan in regular pit stops and breaks to avoid tired eyes on the road which can cause accidents – this also helps add in some extra exploring opportunities.

