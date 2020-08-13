Everyone knows that the key to a good travel experience is a good plan to back it up. Now, we’re not just talking just about booking hotels and setting dates, but about the technicalities that must be thought through and well researched in order for everything to go well. Since research about these topics can easily get you caught up in the sea of information and make you not really know where to look, in this article, we will cover the most important parts and make it easier going onwards.

General Information

Now first of all, since we are living in a time of Covid-19, health is a factor that must be considered first, and with a lot of caution. Does your country require a PCR test in order to let you abroad? Even if it doesn’t, it wouldn’t hurt to get tested anyway. Be sure to check out all of the recommendations for vaccinations and other necessary health considerations on CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) as well as on WHO (World Health Organization). Secondly, you will need to go to your local bank and get informed about topics of interest. So, do you have a credit card with no foreign transaction fees? Will you be gone long enough that you should consider getting a debit card without foreign transaction fees?

Getting the Necessary Documentation

Before proceeding to talk about what documents you are going to need, we must advise you to make at least one copy of your travel documents! When you are abroad, you are highly dependent on your documentation, so on that note, keep them safe! Also, be sure not to carry your passport in a visible, unprotected place in order to help prevent theft.

Okay, now that’s out of the way, what do you need? Well, obviously, you’ll need your passport, but be sure to check the expiration date, since some countries may not let you enter if your passport isn’t valid for at least 6 months after your planned return. Also, you’ll need at least two blank pages.

Second, do you need a Visa? This heavily depends on which country you are coming from. If you happen to be a citizen from one of 39 countries that are eligible to apply for ESTA (Electronic System for Traveling Authorization), you are not going to need a visa, and you’ll be granted a 90 day stay in a 2 year period. For more information on this topic, as well as in order to apply for ESTA, be sure to click the link on the highlighted text. If you are traveling with children, border officials may require the documentation to support this. You should check with the embassy of your destination when preparing to travel in order to see what you need.

Insurance

Last but certainly not least, not only that wherever you travel, it is required for you to have travel insurance, but it is only natural to do so. Especially when going to the United States, in case of emergency, without travel insurance you could end up paying a huge amount of money. It’s better to pay for insurance beforehand than to risk running into the worst-case scenario, especially considering Covid-19.

If you have followed all the necessary precautions and informed yourself about all of the topics of interest, the only thing left is to follow them through, book a flight, and go! Even if something does happen to go wrong, you have done everything you could about it, and will surely be able to figure it out. Good luck, safe travels, and enjoy!