Miller Homes is creating a new community of 190 homes in Pelton, near Chester-le-Street.

The site was acquired from private individuals and County Durham developer Banks Property after Miller Homes successfully received Reserved Matters planning approval.

Groundworks have started on the development named Trinity Green, which will offer a mix of three to five-bedroom homes, including some of the homebuilder’s new house styles.

A sales centre is due to open in spring followed by a show home launch in the summer. The first plots are also expected to complete in the summer.

As part of delivering sustainable communities, Miller Homes is committing over £350,000 towards benefitting local infrastructure. This will include a Highway Improvement Work Contribution, Cycle Link and Maintenance Contribution and Open Space and Recreation Contribution. There will also be 29 affordable homes available for sale.

Trinity Green is Miller Homes’ second development in the area alongside Lambton Park, the first ever development of new homes within the historic and privately-owned Lambton Estate. A sales centre, show home and show apartment are open at Lambton Park and perspective buyers can make an appointment to visit.

Patrick Arkle, regional managing director at Miller Homes North East, said: “This is a strong area for development and we’re really pleased to be growing our portfolio in this part of the region. We’re confident that the development’s close location to the A1 motorway and easy access to the amenities in nearby Chester-le-Street, Durham and Newcastle will be key selling points. This site will also include a large proportion of our new house styles which are receiving a positive response from buyers. The new styles have been designed to meet an evolving need for a living space that is multi-functional, with more of a focus on areas for home working and open plan family accommodation.”

Lewis Stokes, community relations manager at The Banks Group, added: “Staying in or moving to the places in which people want to live should be an option for everyone, and increasing the supply of homes across North East England through high-quality developments like Trinity Green will contribute to making this a realistic goal.

“This development won a lot of local support and we worked closely with the local community to identify what they would like to see in it, which included the much-needed bungalows that will form part of it.

“It’s great to see Miller Homes making such good progress on what’s certain to be a highly sought-after development and to see another residential scheme in our home county coming together as we’d visualised right back at the start of our design process.”

House hunters can register their interest in Trinity Green to receive updates via www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/pelton-county-durham.aspx.