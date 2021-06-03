Detailed plans have been submitted to build 100 new homes in Middleton St George, near Darlington.

The proposed Bellway development, located to the south of Yarm Road in the village, will be known as Killinghall Grange.

The 10-acre site forms part of the masterplan for a larger development which has outline planning permission and includes 330 homes, new shops and provision for a new primary school.

Darlington Borough Council is set to make a decision on Bellway’s reserved matters application in July.

Oliver Wray, Sales Manager for Bellway’s Durham division, said: “After researching the local market, we have planned a scheme that meets the needs of people in Middleton St George and those wanting to move into the area.

“The development will include a mix of detached and semi-detached homes, with three and four-bedroom designs, ideal for first time-buyers and families.

“This is a popular and highly sustainable location for new housing, within easy reach of Middleton St George’s amenities, and with excellent transport links by road or rail to both Darlington and Middlesbrough.

“All the homes will be from our Artisan Collection, our flagship range of properties developed from years of customer input and which combines traditional craftsmanship with modern construction techniques.

“Once detailed planning approval has been secured, we look forward to transforming this site into much-needed new housing.”

For more information about Bellway’s new homes in the area, visit bellway.co.uk.