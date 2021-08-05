Plans for a new multi-million pound purpose-built local centre on the outskirts of Newcastle have been submitted for approval.

The move could see a 419 sq. m Co-op anchor store along with a Cooplands bakery and a veterinary centre developed by Newcastle-based Sansec Developments on a site at East Middleton Callerton near Westerhope.

If plans get the green light later this year, the scheme, which will also feature a new access road, car parking for 26 vehicles, lighting and extensive landscaping and biodiversity enhancements, alongside a community seasonal garden on land to the north of Stamfordham Road, will provide much needed local services for hundreds of people living at Callerton Park.

Newcastle planning and development consultancy Lichfields, acting on behalf of Sansec, estimate that approximately over 100 construction jobs could be created during the initial building phase with a further 25 full-time retail roles to follow when the site opens in 2022.

East Middle Callerton is part of the Callerton Neighbourhood Growth Area, which has been allocated for the development of approximately 3,000 new homes within the Newcastle Gateshead Core Strategy and Urban Core Plan (CSUCP).

Emma Hepplewhite, associate director at Lichfields, who is steering the application through Newcastle City Council planning department, said: “The development would enhance the sustainability of the nearby residential development taking a significant number of vehicle trips off the roads through providing important local services that will be within easy walking distance for the new residents as well as the existing residents of the neighbouring area.

“This project will also offer social and local economic benefits, creating a vibrant community hub for people to enjoy through quality development and new investment.”

Ben Harvey CEO and owner at Sansec, said: “We look forward to seeing our plans come to fruition. As developers we want to provide high quality, accessible services for local neighbourhoods that form a key cornerstone of the local community.

“The East Middleton Callerton scheme is a delicate balance of creating a sense of place whilst maintaining and improving the natural environment. It will undoubtedly be a welcome addition to one of the region’s fastest growing residential areas.”

A planning decision is expected in September 2021 with onsite building work due to start in the autumn if the scheme is approved.