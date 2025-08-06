Playday 2025: Celebrating “Spaces for Play” 🎉

Date: Wednesday 6 August 2025 (the UK’s first Wednesday in August) playnation.uk+2Children in Scotland+2Awareness Days+2

Theme: Spaces for Play — highlighting the importance of inclusive, accessible, welcoming places where all children and young people can play freely and thrive

What Is Playday?

Playday is the UK's annual national day for play—celebrated each year to promote children's right to play and the value of unstructured, peer-led activity. Coordinated by Play England, Play Wales, Play Scotland and PlayBoard Northern Ireland, the campaign empowers families, communities, and local organisations to host events, share stories, and inspire action for better play environments.

Why “Spaces for Play”?

This year's theme, Spaces for Play, underscores the need for inclusive, safe, and accessible play spaces—from playgrounds to libraries, schoolyards to community centres, parks to streets. The campaign advocates for spaces shaped by children's voices and responsive to local needs, boosting physical health, emotional well‑being, friendship, creativity, and community belonging.

Notable Events Across the UK

📍 Coram’s Fields, London

From 12:00 – 16:00 at Coram's Fields (93 Guilford Street, Bloomsbury), families can enjoy a free festival featuring live performances, inflatables, sports, arts, sensory zones, and even animal encounters. Organised in partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital, this open celebration champions children's right to play in an urban green space.

🏙️ Duthie Park, Aberdeen

Play Scotland hosts a playful launch of its “Getting it Right for Play” toolkit, including nature‑based activities, Bookbug sessions, arts and crafts, cardboard construction, giant games, and family workshops. Designed to empower councils to assess and improve local play sufficiency Children in Scotland.

🌳 Manchester City-Wide Celebration

Manchester is hosting free activities across libraries, parks, leisure centres, and cultural sites. Activities range from arts and crafts to sports challenges—part of the city’s journey toward becoming a UNICEF Child Friendly City Manchester City Council.

Elsewhere—like in Bridgwater—local councils and volunteers are delivering Playday events with climbing walls, inflatable attractions, archery, face painting, and more, all to ensure inclusive fun for local children.

The Bigger Picture: Why It Matters

Aligned with Article 31 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, affirming every child's right to rest, leisure, and play.

Encourages family and intergenerational bonding.

Supports children’s physical health, mental well‑being, creativity, and social skills Manchester City Council.

Builds momentum for permanent investment in play‑friendly local planning and community spaces.

Summary Table

Key Info Details Date Wednesday 6 August 2025 Theme Spaces for Play Purpose Promote children’s access to inclusive play Main Audiences Families, schools, community organisers Top Hashtags #Playday2025, #SpacesForPlay Sample Events London (Coram’s Fields), Aberdeen, Manchester, Bridgwater

Call to Action

Be part of Playday 2025—host or attend an event, share on social media, and champion the need for inclusive, welcoming play spaces everywhere. Encourage local planners to listen to children's voices and invest in everyday environments where play can flourish.

Together, let’s make Spaces for Play the norm—not just on Playday, but every day.