When people think of the ideal home art studio, what usually comes to mind is a large, spacious room with all the tools and materials one could ever need. It would also have ample room for one to create their work in any corner.

However, not everyone has the resources to purchase property that would accommodate such a place. Still, that doesn’t mean that it’s impossible to create a good art studio when you only have so much space. You can make it work by following these pointers.

Make the Most of Your Space

You’ll be surprised at how much you can store and do with little space if you efficiently organize your tools and materials. Try looking into getting furniture that serves as storage and a table or chair. You can also go vertical and get hanging shelves and cabinets.

Of course, it helps to plan it out right from the preselling of the condo here in Ortigas Avenue. Check out the layout of the place and see where you can put in your art studio.

Clean Often

Because of the limited amount of space, clutter can quickly build up in your small home and studio. Knowing this, you would have to adopt a clean-as-you-go system when it comes to your work. Even when you’re not doing any art, make it a habit to pick up any trash that you see and put it in the bin.

Throw out the garbage that you have whenever possible. Free up the space that you have for what you actually need in there.

Face the Light

If you’re having a hard time thinking of where to place your studio, then you may want to consider where natural light is going to come from. It’s always good to have windows where you’re making art so that you can receive not just sunlight, but also fresh air.

It can do wonders for your creativity. Of course, you should also have some other lights of your own, especially if you find that you’re doing more art while it’s night time.

Make Limitation a Challenge

There’s only so much that you can fit into a certain amount of space, and that goes for your art materials as well. You might envision your studio to be the ultimate artist’s loft, but if you have a small home to work with, then you would have to adjust accordingly.

Make it a challenge to limit your palette to a few colors and only use a few tools. You may find the results to be surprisingly better than what you first thought.

Unless you have the resources for it and the time to build it, it’s likely that you won’t ever have your ideal art studio. However, with your creativity, you can make the most of the space that you have on hand. It doesn’t matter if it’s a small room or a large loft. What matters is how you use that space for creating the art that you love.