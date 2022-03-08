Due to the resounding success of the first-ever Polaris Camp held last year, Polaris UK is pleased to announce that the action-packed event will be returning for 2022.

Moving location to Duns, Scotland, from 2-4 September, Polaris Camp is the largest three-day off-road event in the UK dedicated to Polaris ATV and SXS machines. Initially introduced to support the launch of Club Polaris for sport and leisure customers in the UK, the first edition of Polaris Camp welcomed over 100 riders to the beautiful Bodrhyddan Hall, set in the rolling valleys of North Wales. Now for 2022, Polaris Camp moves across the Scottish border, bringing with it a fresh new variety of trails and scenery to explore.

This year’s Polaris Camp will be organised in conjunction with local Polaris dealer in Scotland, Reiver Garage Services. Expanding their customer offering to include the Polaris sport and leisure line-up back in 2020, Reiver Garage Services is no stranger to off-roading, with its owner, Dale Robertson, being a keen rally driver for many years, competing in numerous Scottish and British championships.

Richard Coleby, National Sales Manager at Polaris Britain, said: “Polaris Camp is the perfect event for off-road enthusiasts. Once again, we plan on catering for every type of rider by making the most of the beautiful Scottish countryside with group ride-outs, letting riders push their vehicles to the limits with high-adrenaline riding courses and not forgetting the opportunities for kids to get involved too. With Reiver’s local knowledge and enthusiasm for adrenaline, it’s sure to be another unforgettable edition.”

RIDE

With routes being planned by the local experts at Reiver Garage Services alongside the knowledge and experience of the Polaris UK team, riders will have ample opportunity to make the most of three full days of riding with a variety of different off-road courses:

Soak in the beauty of the Scottish scenery with a guided group ride through its winding green lanes*.

Test out the capabilities of your vehicle without pressure on an open field with obstacles and bounty holes aplenty.

Experience the joy of off-roading on the woodland skills trail; a tight and technical trail, specially designed for maximum enjoyment and to suit all abilities.

Enjoy some light competition and develop your skills with timed laps around a motocross track as well as a long stubble enduro loop across a field.

Children can join in the fun too with the allocated ‘Kids Zone’ tailored for Polaris Youth machines – with Polaris machines available to demo or bring your own.

Back and brighter than before – Polaris will organise another night ride for riders to see the trails in a whole new light…

Lastly, it’s the return of the rider- and spectator- favourite: Gymkhana. Riders can take part in qualifying sessions across the weekend and put their skills to the ultimate test. Only a few competitors will advance to the final in their hopes of being crowned the Polaris Camp 2022 winner…

STAY

What better way to connect with others and be at one with nature than to camp for the weekend? With a host of upgraded facilities on-site to make the stay comfortable and accessible, Polaris welcomes riders to camp out in Scotland – it wouldn’t be Polaris CAMP without it!

ENJOY

The central BASECAMP area will once again play host to the main entertainment outside of the off-road riding and driving action – the fun doesn’t have to end when the sun goes down! Through valuable feedback gained from the first edition of Polaris Camp, Basecamp will look a whole lot different for 2022. Expect new and improved facilities, more evening entertainment in a sociable setting, a chance to get competitive in group games, and of course, a big campfire. Wash it all down with a well-deserved drink from the bar and a hearty serving of feel-good food, and then dance the night away with music, including a live band.

Tickets for entry to Polaris Camp are now available to purchase via the website, www.polariscamp.co.uk.

Prices start at £155 for self-catering weekend tickets for one Polaris adult member entry with one machine, or £255 for a full-board weekend pass including breakfast, lunch and an evening meal. Ticket sales will close on 31st July 2022.

Note: Polaris Camp UK will be open exclusively for Polaris customers, with a maximum registration of 100 vehicles – riders are encouraged to register their interest early to avoid disappointment!

*In order to take part in the Green Lane activities, vehicles must be road legal at the time of the event and the driver must have a current licence.