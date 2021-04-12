Polestar 2 now features Spotify Group Sessions Beta directly in its built-in Spotify app. The functionality allows passengers in the vehicle who have Spotify Premium accounts the ability to influence media in the car, without requiring the driver to manage playlists or queued songs – or log in and out of different accounts.

“We all know that sometimes the driver doesn’t have the best taste in music and my family tends to agree. The addition of Group Sessions Beta from Spotify is a great way for others in the vehicle to influence the playlist – and enjoy their favourite tracks,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

To join a group session, other users are able to scan a code from the Spotify app in Polestar 2 using the Spotify app on their smartphone. This links their device to the car’s app, and they can queue songs, podcasts, and playlists as they like. The driver can revoke access at any time – because passengers aren’t always right.

Spotify Group Sessions Beta is now available in all Polestar 2 cars which have the Spotify app installed.