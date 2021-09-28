Munich, Germany – New versions of the Polestar 2 electric performance fastback have made their European public debut at the 2021 IAA in Munich. Announced earlier in 2021, the expanded Polestar 2 model range now offers three powertrains, increasing accessibility and audience appeal. First European customer deliveries of the new versions of the already acclaimed premium electric vehicle will begin in September.

Even at its entry point, around 45,000 EUR, Polestar 2 retains the high quality, premium components and solid driving experience that sets the all-electric fastback apart. Items like the vegan upholstery, Android Automotive OS-powered infotainment system with Google built-in, and striking interior and exterior design, remain hallmarks of Polestar 2 no matter the derivative. Constant development also means that improvements and new features can be deployed via Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, without the need to visit a workshop.

“We designed this car to be a truly desirable avant-garde EV,” comments Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath. “The combination of looks, our choice of materials and the Polestar experience are the essence of Polestar 2. I’m proud that the team has created a car that gives you a great premium experience as standard, regardless of whether you add the well curated option packs or not.”

A key addition to the new versions is the optional heat pump. The heat pump reduces the need to use valuable battery capacity to prepare and sustain the cabin climate. The system uses ambient heat, as well as residual thermal energy from the drivetrain, to reduce energy requirements for climate control by as much as 50%. In colder weather and most effectively between 5-15 degrees Celsius, as much as a 10% improvement in range can be achieved.

The heat pump is part of the Plus Pack, one of three curated optional equipment bundles that enhance the Polestar 2 experience. The Plus Pack also includes high-level premium equipment like the full-length panoramic glass roof, premium Harman Kardon audio system with 13 speakers, WeaveTech upholstery, Black Ash deco panels, fully-electric heated front seats with memory, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel and heated wiper nozzles.

The Pilot Pack includes enhanced safety and driver assistance features, such as the Pixel LED headlights with LED front fog lights, Driver Assistance with Adaptive Cruise Control and Pilot Assist, a 360-degree surround view camera, all-round parking sensors, and Driver Awareness including Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with steering support, Cross Traffic Alert with brake support, and Rear Collision Warning.

The existing optional Performance Pack remains available for the Long range Dual motor variant only, and includes adjustable Öhlins dampers, Brembo brakes, forged 20-inch alloy wheels and signature ‘Swedish gold’ details inside and out.

A handful of specific single options remain available, including ventilated Nappa leather upholstery (requires Plus Pack), metallic paint, 20-inch alloy wheels and a semi-electric folding tow bar.