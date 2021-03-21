Poor driving skills can unfortunately cost your fleet thousands. From increased wear and tear to more frequent road accidents, you could end up paying out more than you need to on damages and fleet insurance costs.

According to drivetech.co.uk, there is a connection between poor driving behaviour and a higher cost of running a company vehicle. Poor driving as a result is an unnecessary cost which can and should be improved with refresher training.

Here Bluedrop Services insurance brokers look at how bad driving behaviours can impact the costs of your business in more ways than one.

General wear and tear

Poor driving behaviour or issues such as accelerating fast, harsh braking and lack of attention can seriously damage the wheels and brakes of your vehicles. If these are recurring offences within your fleet, they mean an increase of replacement tyres and brake parts to ensure the vehicles remain safe to drive.

Even idling the vehicle for a long period can wear out the engine more quickly. The increased replacements of these parts can mount up and cost your fleet even more. Keep track of the consistency of tyre and brake pad changes to spot any recurring issues with drivers.

Lost time and money

If one or more of your vehicles becomes damaged and needs repairing, you either need to book and wait for it to be repaired or find a substitute vehicle.

Vehicle off-road (VOR) or vehicle downtime can be very expensive for fleet businesses. Not only does it cost to repair the vehicle, but it all means one less vehicle on the road to operate.

Even if you opt for a replacement vehicle, you may end up paying more administrative costs for replacement vehicles as well as the repairs for your vehicle.

To avoid such scenarios you should encourage and even incentivise good behaviour to ensure that vehicles are well looked after and driven in the correct manner.

Potentially lost contracts and damaged reputation

In the unfortunate event that your driver causes an accident, this doesn’t just damage your reputation, but it can also mean you’ll lose business contracts, especially if safety rules and regulations weren’t adhered to.

Loss of business, on top of repair costs, can be very damaging to your business. Investing in dashcams may help with some claims, especially when it comes to covering insurance costs and finding who is at fault.

Investigations and legal costs

If your driver ever gets in to, or causes an accident, you will need to bear the cost of investigating what went wrong and putting preventative measures in place to ensure the same issue doesn’t happen again.

Sometimes legal teams will need to be involved, which adds costs. Especially if your business is liable for the compensation. Regularly refresh your driver training to prevent future accidents from happening.

Insurance costs

If your fleet is regularly suffering accidents, big or small, it can become very costly for your fleet insurance and you may lose your premiums. Your costs will also likely increase due to the amount you have to pay out in accident claims.

If the accidents continue, you may be limited to insurance providers and the options you have available to you. Afterall, the more claims you make, the more of a risk you are to insure. To keep your costs low, invest in your staff and their training to ensure you have a safe driving fleet.

How to improve poor driver skills

To manage the costs of poor driving, focus on training your drivers and keep on top of the type of training they require. Log when they last had their training and keep track of any accidents and monitor the amount of wear and tear costs the vehicle they drive requires.