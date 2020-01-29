A South Tyneside charity that empowers young mums to feel happier and healthier has received a funding boost from the Port of Tyne.

Bright Futures supports over 30 young mums and mums-to-be through its Young Mums Groups in Jarrow and West Harton, where it is estimated that nearly half of children are living below the poverty line.

Through its sponsorship of the two Young Mums Groups, the Port of Tyne is supporting women aged 14 – 25 to tackle the issues affecting them, ensuring they fulfil their potential and improve upon life chances.

Louise Tinkler, Director of Human Resources and Communications at the Port of Tyne, said: “We are delighted to announce our sponsorship of the Young Mums Groups at Bright Futures, enabling young mums and mums-to-be within our local community to feel empowered to thrive both as parents and as people.”

Group activities are designed by the young mums themselves, and provide tailored support around housing, benefits, employment, budgeting, domestic abuse and mental health, as well as providing support specific to the needs of their children around healthy eating, first aid and parenting skills.

As well as providing practical advice, the Young Mums Groups help combat feelings of loneliness and isolation, with young mums who have been attending for some time offering a befriending service to newer members.

Helen Bowman, Director at Bright Futures, said: “The Young Mums Groups offer dedicated support to those who need it most. We have already seen a huge difference in the young women who have engaged with the service, and the support from the Port of Tyne will allow us to reach even more families.”

The Port’s funding will enable Bright Futures to run its Young Mums Groups for two years, giving young women and children in South Tyneside a brighter outlook.