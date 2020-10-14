2020 has been a year unto itself… there’s been some strange times, with plenty more to come, so Commerce House has taken a look at some positive reasons to have an office in a bid to lift spirits…

Many of us have had to work from home through the year of the pandemic and many of us have had to look for other ways to make money and a career following being furloughed or being made redundant. 2020 is the advent of the new small business….

Both working from home in stressful conditions and the launch of a new business, reflect positions that having your own safe, sanitary office space in a luxury building would benefit from.

Here are Commerce House’s Top 5 reasons for investing in such office space this winter:

It is easier to appear more professional in an office space. Even on zoom the backdrop of an office looks so much more competent, than a dining room, kitchen or bedroom!

Let’s face it, just getting into proper work clothes to come to the office puts you in a more focused frame of mind. Ditch those PJ’s and channel your professional energy once more!

There are less interruptions from family, pets and children, and the peace and quiet will allow you to get much more done.

The drive to work is your time. Switch on the radio, open the window and enjoy being out in the world.

Your home time will become more quality led, as you are no longer confined to the same four walls every day and night. Thus helping with your mental health and wellbeing.

Commerce House has a stringent coronavirus policy in place to ensure the safety of staff and tenants in common areas. Facilities manager, Christine Huntington, said:

“We are working hard to ensure Commerce House is a safe place. From foot operated hand sanitiser pumps, to clear instructions throughout the site we have it all in place.

“Behind your own closed office door, as a tenant, you are responsible for the cleanliness and social distancing rules giving you peace of mind that every thing is just like home and as clean as you would want it. The layout of the offices can be configured to allow for 2 meters between the desks, if there is more than one or two of you.”

A grade II listed building in the heart of Middlesbrough, Commerce House offers luxurious office space, meeting space, hot desking and virtual tenancy. For more information please visit www.commerce-house.co.uk