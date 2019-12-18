St Oswald’s Hospice is holding their ‘Positive Steps’ sessions in the New Year, and will be inviting people who have recently been diagnosed with a life-limiting condition to be referred in from their healthcare professional.

The Positive Steps course, which will run for seven weeks from 20th January 2020, shows that Hospice care is much more than end of life care. Positive Steps sessions support people with a life-limiting condition, and a friend or carer, and aim to provide vital support to people in the early stages of their diagnosis, peer support from others in similar situations and an opportunity to benefit from the expertise of hospice staff.

Carole Taylor, Coordinator of Therapeutic Activities at St Oswald’s, explains:

“Positive Steps sessions help to dispel the myths surrounding hospice care and show that St Oswald’s offers more than just end of life care, as people often assume.

“The course introduces patients and their carers to the Hospice’s services, offers support, advice and signposting to other organisations who can help them, and provides space for peer support.

“The setup of the sessions is very informal and designed to make patients feel completely at ease in a confidential environment. The course covers a variety of topics including tips on fatigue and stress management, information on diet and nutrition, advice and self-help techniques which may help to manage symptoms and relaxation and complementary therapy.”

Positive Steps courses are open to men and women of all ages from Newcastle, Gateshead, North Tyneside and Northumberland. Patients can be referred by professionals working with patients with a life-limiting diagnosis including Macmillan nurses, nurse specialists, district nurses, practice nurses or anyone in the wider multi-disciplinary team.

To find out more, or to register your interest in the course visit www.stoswaldsuk.org.uk/positive-steps