Pricing for the potent new CUPRA Leon is announced, starting from £35,660 RRP

CUPRA Leon 300PS is an evolution of two decades of performance heritage

Powerful 2.0 TSI powertrain is coupled with a DSG-auto transmission

Orders open with generously-equipped VZ2 and VZ3 trim levels

Available to configure now at www.CUPRAofficial.co.uk and orderable at one of 58 retail spaces across the country

Milton Keynes (24th February 2021): CUPRA has opened the order books for the latest variant of its iconic Leon hatchback with the launch of the 300PS 2.0 TSI powertrain.

The brand’s flagship performance hatch is now available to order with prices starting from £35,660 RRP for the CUPRA Leon Hatch VZ2 TSI DSG-auto 300 and rising to £37,390 for VZ3 trim.

Available exclusively with the DSG-auto transmission, the latest iteration of the renowned 2.0-litre TSI four-cylinder engine develops 300PS and 400Nm of torque.

The turbocharged, direct injection petrol engine propels CUPRA Leon from 0-62mph in just 5.7 seconds and is limited to a top speed of 155mph.

As well as an increase in power output over its predecessor, the new CUPRA Leon is also more efficient, returning up to 37.2mpg on the combined WLTP cycle and CO 2 emissions from 171g/km.

An exhilarating driving experience is guaranteed as standard, with CUPRA Leon featuring four driver selectable modes (with changes to throttle response and gear shifts), speed sensitive power steering and Dynamic Chassis Control.

The range kicks off with the VZ2 trim, featuring a host of performance upgrades as standard, including 19” machined black and silver alloy wheels, sports bumpers, black brake calipers, black headlining, CUPRA’s unique chrome and copper interior detailing, a CUPRA flat bottomed perforated leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles, sports bucket seats and a rear diffuser with oval quad exhaust pipes.

A comprehensive selection of technology comes as standard too, with highlights including a digital cockpit, a 10” infotainment system with navigation and Full Link smartphone integration (compatible with Mirror Link, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Google Android Auto), four USB-C charging ports, wraparound ambient interior lighting, illuminated door sills, three-zone climate control, cruise control with speed limiter, keyless entry and start and a rear view reversing camera.

VZ3 trim adds 19” Aerodynamic machined sport black and silver alloy wheels, wireless phone charging, heated front seats, leather upholstery, a power driver seat with memory function and a heated steering wheel.

A panoramic sunroof, a choice of seven paint colours, two nappa leather colours (VZ3 only) and three levels of the Safety and Driving Pack (M, L or XL) can be additionally specified by customers.

For more information on the CUPRA Leon 300PS, visit www.CUPRAofficial.co.uk

New CUPRA Leon Hatch TSI DSG-auto 300PS