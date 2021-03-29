Dynamic and agile Tiguan R is available now, from £45,915 RRP OTR

320 PS performance SUV completes 0-62 mph sprint in 4.9 seconds

7-spd DSG and 4MOTION four-wheel drive follow classic R formula

Milton Keynes – 2021 marks the first time in its 13-year history that the Tiguan, the best-selling SUV across the Volkswagen brand and Volkswagen Group globally, has been given a stand-alone performance model: the Tiguan R. This athletic SUV, which produces 320 PS and is bestowed with Volkswagen’s latest 4MOTION R-Performance Torque Vectoring system, is now available to order for UK customers, priced from £45,915 RRP OTR.

The Tiguan R is powered by Volkswagen’s highly-regarded EA888 evo4 four-cylinder 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. In this guise it produces 320 PS and 420 Nm of torque, enabling 0 to 62 mph acceleration of 4.9 seconds and a limited top speed (where permitted) of 155 mph. The Tiguan R matches its T-Roc R stablemate in these figures, and is just two-tenths of a second behind the Golf R on the 0 to 62 mph sprint, proving the versatility and flexibility of the R brand.

The R’s winning formula of a sophisticated 7-speed DSG transmission, muscular petrol engine and 4MOTION four-wheel drive are bolstered by the new R-Performance Torque Vectoring system, which distributes power to all four wheels. The system not only manages this between the front and rear axles, but also between the two rear wheels. Up to 100% of available torque can be directed to the rear wheel on the outside of a bend, which leads to noticeably more agile handling and eliminates understeer.

This new R model features adaptive chassis control (DCC) as standard, and rides 10 mm lower than any other Tiguan. DCC always provides the highest level of driving comfort and optimum driving dynamics. In addition, the characteristics of the shock absorbers have been adapted individually to the Tiguan R.

Sitting on standard-fit 21-inch ‘Estoril’ wheels, the Tiguan R decelerates with the same convincing force as it accelerates, thanks to an 18-inch performance braking system, identifiable by its blue-painted callipers with R-logo on the front units. Hallmark R quad tailpipes are a hint at the model’s power, while the door mirror caps are finished in matt chrome – another key identifier of the revered R brand. An assertive and unique R body kit incorporates sportier front and rear bumpers, with a black rear diffuser adding to the SUV’s purposeful aesthetic. Among the items optionally available for the Tiguan R is an Akrapovič performance titanium exhaust system, which is lighter in weight than the standard set-up and augments the sound the high-performance engine makes.

As in the Golf R, the Tiguan R’s sports seats are finished in a blue-black ‘Sardegna’ cloth with ArtVelours outer areas, while the driver has new levels of interaction with the bespoke, heated R steering wheel, thanks to a new ‘R’ button. This feature enables swift access to the model’s seven diverse and useful drive modes without the need to take hands off the wheel. The steering column features extended paddle shifters to add to the driver-focus of the Tiguan R’s cabin.

The Tiguan R’s standard equipment list builds upon the already impressive R-Line trim and includes Adaptive Chassis Control (DCC); IQ.Light matrix LED headlights; Digital Cockpit Pro with specific R functions; Keyless entry and start; rear view camera; 30-colour ambient lighting; heated steering wheel; heated front seats; and Travel Assist.

The Tiguan R follows the new Golf R in the Volkswagen R line-up, and is the third model in the current range to be given a stand-alone R variant. The two new models join the T-Roc R as the performance flagships of their respective nameplates, as the R division is set to expand further later this year – this time into the Touareg and Arteon ranges. More information on these upcoming models will be released nearer to their on-sale dates.

Andrew Savvas, Managing Director at Volkswagen UK, said: “The Tiguan has long been regarded as Volkswagen’s ultimate all-rounder, possessing space, power, quality, flexibility and the security of 4MOTION four-wheel drive. Now, the Tiguan has another feather in its cap – a genuine performance SUV model, honed for spirited drivers by Volkswagen’s respected R division, complete with the impressive R-Performance Torque Vectoring system. This makes it an even more thrilling and sporty driving experience.

“The arrival of the R goes one step further to demonstrate the versatility of the Tiguan range, only a week after two new punchy petrol variants were added to the line-up. With a range of talents like this, it’s little wonder that the Tiguan was the best-selling Volkswagen SUV across the globe last year.”