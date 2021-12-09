A North East PR agency has partnered with the British Library to offer expert advice to business owners in the region.

Harvey & Hugo, which is based in Darlington but works with clients across the UK, will be working with the British Library’s national network of Business and IP Centres (BIPCs) at its regional hub in Stockton Central Library.

BIPCs offer free resources, training and events to anyone who is looking to start or grow their own business, and members of the Harvey & Hugo team will be on hand as experts in residence.

Managing director Charlotte Nichols said: “I was delighted to be asked to be involved and I’m so proud that we’re considered experts within the region.

“I’ve been aware of the work of the BIPC for a long time through the British Library in London; I was a member there, and used the services for business, as well as presenting a talk about PR and culture.

“Over the years I’ve used it both as a good business network and also for the helpful research tools it gives users access to.

“As experts in residence, we’ll be answering questions and providing guidance for start-ups and business owners, as well as hosting webinars on our specialist subject – PR and marketing.”

BIPC Tees Valley offers a range of services, including guidance from the Intellectual Property Office, access to £5m of online marketing reports and training sessions and webinars on every aspect of setting up and running a business.

Paul Swalwell, BIPC business engagement and marketing manager, said: “It’s great to see the network of BIPCs spreading across the country and I’m sure the Tees Valley branch will be a great success.”

Charlotte added: “The BIPC network is a fabulous idea and a great way of getting more people to use the wonderful libraries the region has to offer.

“With more people than ever working from home, they can use the BIPC’s facilities while also meeting like-minded individuals.”

Harvey & Hugo will be hosting its first seminar, An Introduction to PR for Start-ups and SMEs, online on January 11th, from 2pm to 3pm.

The firm creates lovable and memorable brands through its mix of PR, content marketing and social media services, and offers three ways of working – traditional retained contracts, flexible, fixed-fee services with Pay-as-Hugo and its training school, Hugoversity.

Its Pay-as-Hugo service was revamped and relaunched earlier this year, offering a range of contract-free services, all of which can be ordered and paid for through its dedicated e-commerce site.

For more information, visit www.harveyandhugo.com

For more information about the Tees Valley Business and IP Centre, visit www.stockton.gov.uk/our-economy/business-and-ip-centre-tees-valley/